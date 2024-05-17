Where is the Pillar of Friendship in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Your journey in Disney Dreamlight Valley has been a truly wild one. You went from being an amnesiac nobody to the sole ruler of the Valley.

Putting in the work and gathering all those resources to recruit and befriend all those villagers was no small feat. By the time you’re caught up with all the villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ve probably forgotten your early steps as you received your tools and retrieved all the Pillar Orbs. So, when newcomer Daisy Duck asks you to snap a photo of the Pillar of Friendship, she has no idea you restored eight of these things and can’t even tell them apart anymore. In this guide, I’ll show you where to find the Pillar of Friendship in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to find the Pillar of Friendship in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Green pillar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking for the Pillar of Friendship to take a picture and complete Ask Daisy in Disney Dreamlight Valley, head to the Peaceful Meadow or the island in front of Skull Cave on Dazzle Beach. You’re looking for a gray, cylindrical-shaped stone statue with a green orb at the center.

The Pillar of Friendship is a statue you discovered early in the game during a main quest called Friendship Is Everything. In this quest, Merlin asked you to restore the then-empty statue to its former glory by retrieving the green Orb of Friendship. All you had to do was befriend a few villagers to get it back. Back then, times were simpler and you didn’t need 120 Plastic Scrap to complete a quest.

If you just welcomed Daisy to the Valley after the Thrills and Frills update and are completing her friendship quests, you’ve already completed those tutorial and introductory quests. But since it’s been so long, you probably can’t remember which Pillar in the Valley is the Pillar of Friendship.

The Pillar of Friendship is usually located in the Peaceful Meadow, just below The Plaza. You can either walk to it or use the Well near Goofy’s Stall to get there faster.

That said, if you’ve completed the quest Between a Skull Rock and a Hard Place, the final post-credit main quest, then you won’t find the Pillar of Friendship in the Peaceful Meadow. To complete the Between a Skull Rock and a Hard Place quest, you moved all Pillars, including the Pillar of Friendship, to the island in front of Skull Rock in Dazzle Beach.

To progress in Ask Daisy in Disney Dreamlight Valley, whip out your camera, take a picture of the green Pillar of Friendship, and report to Daisy.

