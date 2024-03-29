The Eggstravaganza event has taken over Disney Dreamlight Valley, and among the many activities you can complete for it is Wall-E’s persistent quest for additional flower baskets. The shy robot wants you to make him a fresh Pretty Flower Basket every day of this festival.

Wall-E doesn’t tell you much about how to actually craft this item for him since all he mentioned is wanting to collect flowers. This can make the task seem a lot trickier than it actually is, so here’s how to make a Pretty Flower Basket in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to craft a Pretty Flower Basket in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Grab some flowers and get crafting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The exact items you need to craft a Pretty Flower Basket for Wall-E in Disney Dreamlight Valley vary each day you tackle this quest. There are six different recipes you may be given to make this item and the one you’re assigned each day is chosen randomly.

Each time you want to tackle the daily Blooming and Blossoming quest for Wall-E, you first need to talk with him to see what kind of Pretty Flower Basket he wants you to craft. Once you talk with him, you can either check the quest details or visit the Functional Items category at a crafting station to see the crafting recipe you need to follow.

Regardless of which recipe you get, one Fiber is always mandatory to craft this festive item for Wall-E, so be sure to make some in the Refined Materials section. The rest of the items required are flowers, and a total of five are needed to make each type of basket.

All of the possible crafting variations of the Pretty Flower Basket you may get are as follows.

Pretty Flower Basket type Materials Yellow, blue, white, and pink Two Yellow Daisy

Two Blue Falling Penstemon

One White & Pink Falling Penstemon

One Fiber Yellow, purple, and red Two Yellow Daisy

Two Purple Rising Penstemon

One Red Daisy

One Fiber Red, yellow, white, and pink Two Dandelion

Two Red Falling Penstemon

One White & Pink Falling Penstemon

One Fiber Red, white, and green Two White Daisy

Two Red Falling Penstemon

One Green Rising Penstemon

One Fiber Yellow, purple, and green Two Purple Rising Penstemon

Two Yellow Daisy

One Green Rising Penstemon

One Fiber Red and purple Two Purple Falling Penstemon

Two Red Falling Penstemon

One Red Daisy

One Fiber

Although there are a couple of different possible combinations you might get for the Pretty Flower Basket, all of the flowers you need are exclusively found in the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow biomes. This means you can participate in this part of the Eggstravaganza event even if you have no other areas unlocked as both biomes are available from the start.

Wall-E wants a new basket every day. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since you know all the flowers you might need are only found in two specific areas, you might consider stocking up on them so you can tackle all of Wall-E’s daily quests right away. This is the best way to ensure you can claim all of the rewards in this event and collect lots of Easter Eggs.

