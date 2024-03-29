Category:
Disney

How to make a Pretty Flower Basket in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Time to forage for some flowers.
Kacee Fay
Published: Mar 29, 2024 11:14 am
The Eggstravaganza event has taken over Disney Dreamlight Valley, and among the many activities you can complete for it is Wall-E’s persistent quest for additional flower baskets. The shy robot wants you to make him a fresh Pretty Flower Basket every day of this festival.

Wall-E doesn’t tell you much about how to actually craft this item for him since all he mentioned is wanting to collect flowers. This can make the task seem a lot trickier than it actually is, so here’s how to make a Pretty Flower Basket in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to craft a Pretty Flower Basket in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The player about to craft a Pretty Flower Basket in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Grab some flowers and get crafting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The exact items you need to craft a Pretty Flower Basket for Wall-E in Disney Dreamlight Valley vary each day you tackle this quest. There are six different recipes you may be given to make this item and the one you’re assigned each day is chosen randomly.

Each time you want to tackle the daily Blooming and Blossoming quest for Wall-E, you first need to talk with him to see what kind of Pretty Flower Basket he wants you to craft. Once you talk with him, you can either check the quest details or visit the Functional Items category at a crafting station to see the crafting recipe you need to follow.

Regardless of which recipe you get, one Fiber is always mandatory to craft this festive item for Wall-E, so be sure to make some in the Refined Materials section. The rest of the items required are flowers, and a total of five are needed to make each type of basket.

All of the possible crafting variations of the Pretty Flower Basket you may get are as follows.

Pretty Flower Basket typeMaterials
Yellow, blue, white, and pinkTwo Yellow Daisy
Two Blue Falling Penstemon
One White & Pink Falling Penstemon
One Fiber
Yellow, purple, and redTwo Yellow Daisy
Two Purple Rising Penstemon
One Red Daisy
One Fiber
Red, yellow, white, and pinkTwo Dandelion
Two Red Falling Penstemon
One White & Pink Falling Penstemon
One Fiber
Red, white, and greenTwo White Daisy
Two Red Falling Penstemon
One Green Rising Penstemon
One Fiber
Yellow, purple, and greenTwo Purple Rising Penstemon
Two Yellow Daisy
One Green Rising Penstemon
One Fiber
Red and purpleTwo Purple Falling Penstemon
Two Red Falling Penstemon
One Red Daisy
One Fiber

Although there are a couple of different possible combinations you might get for the Pretty Flower Basket, all of the flowers you need are exclusively found in the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow biomes. This means you can participate in this part of the Eggstravaganza event even if you have no other areas unlocked as both biomes are available from the start.

The player talking with Wall-E about flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Wall-E wants a new basket every day. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since you know all the flowers you might need are only found in two specific areas, you might consider stocking up on them so you can tackle all of Wall-E’s daily quests right away. This is the best way to ensure you can claim all of the rewards in this event and collect lots of Easter Eggs.

Read Article How to make Sweet and Sour Kingfish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley Sweet and Sour Kingfish Steak displayed
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make Sweet and Sour Kingfish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 29, 2024
Read Article How to make Spring Mimosa Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Spring Mimosa Eggs freshly made in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make Spring Mimosa Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 29, 2024
Read Article Disney Dreamlight Valley Easter Eggstravaganza 2024 event guide
The player posing with some Easter Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
Disney Dreamlight Valley Easter Eggstravaganza 2024 event guide
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 28, 2024
Kacee Fay
General Gaming Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.