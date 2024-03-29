The Eggstravaganza event has taken over Disney Dreamlight Valley, and among the many activities you can complete for it is Wall-E’s persistent quest for additional flower baskets. The shy robot wants you to make him a fresh Pretty Flower Basket every day of this festival.
Wall-E doesn’t tell you much about how to actually craft this item for him since all he mentioned is wanting to collect flowers. This can make the task seem a lot trickier than it actually is, so here’s how to make a Pretty Flower Basket in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
How to craft a Pretty Flower Basket in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The exact items you need to craft a Pretty Flower Basket for Wall-E in Disney Dreamlight Valley vary each day you tackle this quest. There are six different recipes you may be given to make this item and the one you’re assigned each day is chosen randomly.
Each time you want to tackle the daily Blooming and Blossoming quest for Wall-E, you first need to talk with him to see what kind of Pretty Flower Basket he wants you to craft. Once you talk with him, you can either check the quest details or visit the Functional Items category at a crafting station to see the crafting recipe you need to follow.
Regardless of which recipe you get, one Fiber is always mandatory to craft this festive item for Wall-E, so be sure to make some in the Refined Materials section. The rest of the items required are flowers, and a total of five are needed to make each type of basket.
All of the possible crafting variations of the Pretty Flower Basket you may get are as follows.
|Pretty Flower Basket type
|Materials
|Yellow, blue, white, and pink
|Two Yellow Daisy
Two Blue Falling Penstemon
One White & Pink Falling Penstemon
One Fiber
|Yellow, purple, and red
|Two Yellow Daisy
Two Purple Rising Penstemon
One Red Daisy
One Fiber
|Red, yellow, white, and pink
|Two Dandelion
Two Red Falling Penstemon
One White & Pink Falling Penstemon
One Fiber
|Red, white, and green
|Two White Daisy
Two Red Falling Penstemon
One Green Rising Penstemon
One Fiber
|Yellow, purple, and green
|Two Purple Rising Penstemon
Two Yellow Daisy
One Green Rising Penstemon
One Fiber
|Red and purple
|Two Purple Falling Penstemon
Two Red Falling Penstemon
One Red Daisy
One Fiber
Although there are a couple of different possible combinations you might get for the Pretty Flower Basket, all of the flowers you need are exclusively found in the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow biomes. This means you can participate in this part of the Eggstravaganza event even if you have no other areas unlocked as both biomes are available from the start.
Since you know all the flowers you might need are only found in two specific areas, you might consider stocking up on them so you can tackle all of Wall-E’s daily quests right away. This is the best way to ensure you can claim all of the rewards in this event and collect lots of Easter Eggs.