If I had a coin for every time I had to help a Disney couple make up in Disney Dreamlight Valley, I’d have two coins, which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice—and that’s the case in Trouble in Paradise.

In Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s Trouble in Paradise, Daisy and Donald Duck get in a bit of a fight, and it’s up to you to help them apologize to one another. In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete this quest in DDV.

How to start Trouble in Paradise in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Besties. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start Trouble in Paradise in Disney Dreamlight Valley, complete Mickey’s You Have Mail quest and level up Daisy’s friendship meter to level two. Now, she’s ready to reconnect with Donald.

How to complete Trouble in Paradise in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete Trouble in Paradise in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must speak with Donald and Daisy to help them make up.

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

Get Mochas from Remy and clean Daisy’s house

These first two steps are pretty straightforward. While Daisy is getting ready for her date with Donald Duck, pick up her Mocha order from Remy. Just open the map and track down Remy. After picking up the Mochas, meet with Daisy inside her house.

Somehow, they’ve made a terrible mess inside the house. Here’s how you can clean Daisy’s house in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Water stains with the Royal Watering Can

Dig the Broken Flowers Pots with the Royal Shovel

There are only two of each, so once that’s out of the way, speak with each of the Ducks.

How to get the materials for Donald

At least he’s crafting it himself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make amends, Donald wants you to collect the following materials in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Five Dream Shards: You can get Dream Shards by clearing out Night Thorns, feeding Critters, digging, and completing certain quests.

You can get Dream Shards by clearing out Night Thorns, feeding Critters, digging, and completing certain quests. 25 Hardwood: You can find this in the Sunlit Plateau, Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust, and Frosted Heights.

You can find this in the Sunlit Plateau, Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust, and Frosted Heights. Six Tinkering Parts: You can craft three Tinkering Parts with two Iron Ingots.

You can craft three Tinkering Parts with two Iron Ingots. Four Iron Ingots: You can craft Iron Ingots with five Iron Ore and one Coal Ore.

Bring the materials to Donald so he can start working on his apology gift.

How to get the ingredients for Daisy

Here to help. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Daisy is less of a crafter and more of a baker, and she wants to bake a Carrot Cake for Donald. To complete Trouble in Paradise in Disney Dreamlight Valley, plant and harvest the following crops:

Three Sugarcane: You can purchase Sugarcane seeds in Goofy’s Dazzle Beach Stall. They cost 29 Star Coins and take seven minutes to grow.

You can purchase Sugarcane seeds in Goofy’s Dazzle Beach Stall. They cost 29 Star Coins and take seven minutes to grow. Three Wheat: You can purchase Wheat seeds in Goofy’s Peaceful Meadow Stall. They cost three Star Coins and take one minute to grow.

You can purchase Wheat seeds in Goofy’s Peaceful Meadow Stall. They cost three Star Coins and take one minute to grow. Six Carrots: You can purchase Wheat seeds in Goofy’s Peaceful Meadow Stall. They cost 66 Star Coins and take fifteen minutes to grow.

When ready, bring the ingredients to Daisy so she can get baking. All that will be left to do is to meet up with both parties as they exchange gifts and conclude this quest.

