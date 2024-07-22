Locating and harvesting essential ingredients are common tasks throughout the entire Majesty and Magnolias Star Path event in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Sometimes, it’s easy to find the item you need, but other times, it can be tricky because is the case with the harvest of an energetic bean duty.

Many unique crops are growing around the valley, so you might struggle to figure out which one this duty refers to. Here’s how to harvest an energetic bean in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What’s an energetic bean in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

You get three of them with each harvest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

An energetic bean in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a Coffee Bean. Unlike most plants around the valley, this one can’t be found growing right away and is tied to unlocking Stitch and increasing your friendship with him.

If you want to harvest some energetic beans, you have to reach level four friendship with Stitch and complete the Very Sleepy Stitch quest. Coffee Beans are one of only a few ingredients that are unlocked after recruiting a specific character which means you might not have even known they existed prior to this Star Path duty.

Once you finish Stitch’s quest, three Coffee Bean bushes are added to your valley. Each one can be harvested for three Coffee Beans, and they take around 40 minutes to regrow. The bushes start off in the Glade of Trust biome but can be moved anywhere around the valley which means you may need to look for the fruit symbol on the map to locate them if you’re not sure where you put them.

Harvest an energetic bean in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

To finish the harvest an energetic bean Majesty and Magnolias Star Path duty, you need to harvest a total of 25 Coffee Beans from around the valley. Since there are just three bushes, you can only harvest nine Coffee Beans at a time, so this task generally takes a while to finish.

Once you have harvested the 25 Coffee Beans needed for this quest, you get to claim 10 Magnolia Tokens to spend in the Star Path event. You need to complete many other duties in this event for additional Magnolia Tokens, like bringing gifts for Casita’s resident, harvesting a pungent wild crop from the Forest of Valor, and talking with a transformed prince.

