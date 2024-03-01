Category:
How to get Green Soda in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You need a Royal tool for this one.
Mike has an epic Laugh Floor show planned, but he needs your help to make it happen in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For part of his plan, you have to track down three types of soda, including Green Soda.

You’re only given two tokens to spend at the vending machines, but you have to get Mike three types of soda to move on. This, combined with two of the machines not working, makes this task a bit tricky, so here’s how to get the Green Soda in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How do you get the Green Soda in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

To get the Green Soda in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you have to smash and break the green vending machine using your Royal Pickaxe. This machine is out of order, which means you can’t interact with it and can only use it by breaking in so you can pick up the Green Soda. Here are the precise steps you want to follow to complete this task.

  • Head to the lobby of the Monsters, Inc. Realm, which is located right where you spawn into this area or on the other side of the Laugh Floor door depending on where you start.
  • Make your way over to the door right by the reception desk and head through it.
  • Approach the green vending machine, which is right in front of you after entering the back room.
  • Equip your Royal Pickaxe.
  • Smash the vending machine.
  • Pick up the Green Soda.
The player about to smash the green vending machine with a pickaxe.
No broken machine will stop you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can move on with Mike’s quest, you also need to get the Blue Soda and the Red Soda. All three sodas are found in different locations, although you’ve already obtained the trickiest one to get here, which should make unlocking the other ones seem easier.

The sodas are required to help Mike so you can convince him to join your village and officially unlock Mike and Sulley. If you want to unlock and use all of the items the Lovely Monsters Star Path offers, you have to recruit both Monsters, Inc. characters since some assets in this special event are exclusively available for them.

