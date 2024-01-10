Category:
How to get Bones in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are a couple of ways to go about it.
The player pointing at a pile of Bones.

Bones are one of the many important foraging materials you need to gather a lot of in Disney Dreamlight Valley. But they’re also fairly rare, which makes obtaining them a bit tricky.

Whether you need this item for an important quest or just to craft something you want to add to your valley, knowing where to find Bones and how to get them in Disney Dreamlight Valley is essential.

Where to find Bones in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Bones can be found in the Glittering Dunes biome, which includes The Wastes, The Borderlands, The Oasis, and The Plains. Since they can only be found in these areas, you need to have A Rift in Time to actually find Bones.

The Bones on Eternity Isle are also completely different from the obstacles you find in Sunlit Plateau on the main island. Those massive bones are obstacles that drop Clay and have nothing to do with the actual Bone material.

How to get Bones in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can obtain Bones in two ways, which are by digging with your Royal Shovel anywhere in the Glittering Dunes biome or by fishing in still water in The Wastes, The Borderlands, and The Plains.

Tip: Bring a digging or fishing companion

If you have a Disney companion who grants boosts to digging or fishing at your side while searching for Bones, they might find extra for you to collect.

This material drops randomly, so there is no way to increase your odds of finding it or ensure you do come across it. You’ll also almost certainly find other items like Star Coins, Oasis Glass, and Sand Fish instead while trying to find Bones, which slows down the process considerably.

When you dig to find Bones, you will usually uncover a pile of at least two or three. But when you go fishing, you only catch one Bone each time you find it.

Your best bet for finding Bones is simply to keep digging or fishing in any of the areas it can be found since obtaining them is mostly a patience-based process.

The player digging for Bones.
So much digging, and so few Bones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best place to find Bones in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Any spot in the Glittering Dunes biome can reveal Bones, but I’ve had the most luck obtaining this material from The Plains region. This area is very spacious, so it’s easy to just keep digging until you find some, which might be why it seems like the best spot to search for it.

Fishing is a decently reliable way to obtain Bones too, but you only get one of these resources each time you find one while digging usually results in a pile of at least two or three at a time. Because of this, I usually prefer digging to find Bones.

Bones caught from fishing.
What happened to this fish? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Digging and fishing around Eternity Isle are essential activities for finding all kinds of resources, so keep an eye out for Plastic Scrap, Pearls, and Mist while you are on the hunt for Bones. You’ll likely stumble across these materials naturally, so be sure to pick them up and save them for any important quests or crafting recipes you come across.

