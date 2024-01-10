Eternity Isle in Disney Dreamlight Valley is littered with a massive array of materials and resources, many of which are lost to time. One of the many items you may come across or find yourself needing is Ancient Plates.

This resource is very easy to actually gather, but tracking them down is the tough part, so here’s how to find Ancient Plates in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Ancient Plates in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Ancient Plates are a Timebending material that can be found using the Royal Hourglass tool to pull them through time. The process for finding this resource is the same as uncovering all other kinds of treasure using the Royal Hourglass.

Where to find Ancient Plates in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Ancient Plates can be found anywhere, which makes finding them a lot tougher than you’d think. They can appear both in Dreamlight Valley and on Eternity Isle, although they will only appear if you have the A Rift in Time expansion pass installed and the Royal Hourglass tool unlocked from The Flying Metal Nuisance quest.

Finding them can be very easy or very hard depending on how lucky you are. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since Ancient Plates are hidden everywhere, whether or not you find them is entirely based on luck. Sometimes you may find many at once, while other times you might be searching for a long time and never even find one.

You have to find some quest-exclusive versions of this material for The Sands in the Hourglass, but these versions of it are called Ancient Statue Fragments instead. They can also only be used for the quest, so when you are searching for this material, keep in mind that the quest version cannot be used for other purposes.

Ancient Plates can be sold for 75 Star Coins, but since they are randomly found and don’t sell for much, I recommend storing them away instead if you end up with any extra. There are far better ways to make Star Coins in Disney Dreamlight Valley, like selling the most profitable crops.

Tip: Ask a Timebending friend for help You may find extra Ancient Plates when you uncover this material with a Timebending companion at your side, so consider asking a Disney character to hang out before you go hunting for them.

Trying to obtain Ancient Plates can be a bit frustrating since there is no way to determine what kind of resources you pull through time, but anything else you do find will still prove useful for other tasks. Mist is one of the most common Timebending resources you’ll come across during this process and it’s also an incredibly important currency for Eternity Isle, so all of your hard work will certainly be worth it even if you don’t find as many Ancient Plates as you wanted.