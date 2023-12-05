How to find all Ancient Statue Fragments with the Royal Hourglass in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Royal Hourglass tool is a powerful instrument capable of helping you fix and sort through time in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You’ll need to use its powers to unearth many secrets, including the Ancient Statue Fragments.

You’ll come across this task while working your way through “The Sands in the Hourglass” quest with Jafar. Using the Royal Hourglass will be fairly new at this point since Jafar only just helped you unlock it, so here’s what you need to do to find the Ancient Statue Fragments.

How to find Ancient Statue Fragments in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To find the Ancient Statue Fragments, you’ll need to use the Royal Hourglass tool to uncover them like you would hidden treasure by following the golden sand that flows out of it until you reach the right location.

This won’t be the only time you need to uncover treasure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Uncovering the Ancient Statue Fragments requires you to press the correct button for your platform while holding the Royal Hourglass, which you can find by navigating to Settings followed by the Timebending section. After pressing this button, golden sand will flow to show you which direction you should head in.

Keep pressing this button until you eventually reach the right spot. You’ll know you’ve found the spot when pressing the button causes a golden ring to appear in front of you and you’re then prompted to mash the button repeatedly.

How many Ancient Statue Fragments are there in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

There are two Ancient Statue Fragments you can find using your Royal Hourglass. Equip your Royal Hourglass and head down to the secluded beach located to the east of Ancient’s Landing to find them.

All Ancient Statue Fragment locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Both Ancient Statue Fragments are located close to the bottom of the pathway leading up from the secluded beach back to The Ruins region of Ancient’s Landing. These might spawn in different randomly selected locations around the area for every player, so relying on your Royal Hourglass is the best way to track them down.

I found the first one near the corner of this area by the stone crafting table you can use there.

It appeared right by the pillar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second Ancient Statue Fragment was extremely close by and all I had to do to find it was proceed forward a few steps.

You have to pull the piece through time to unlock it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve obtained both pieces, you can then move on with Jafar’s quest and work on tracking down some Ancient Plates. Eternity Isle has a lot to do, whether you want to get to know the wildlife and feed some Monkeys or uncover the larger mystery associated with Jafar’s scheming.