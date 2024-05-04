Your roster of villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley keeps getting bigger and bigger, both in the Valley and in Eternity Isle.

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, nailing those intro quests is all about giving them that warm, fuzzy feeling of welcome. As you complete their introductory quests to welcome them to Disney Dreamlight Valley, one of the most crucial steps is to make them feel warm and welcome. Sometimes, it’s something silly like a Monster Movie Night. Other times, a character requires that you shift your entire dimensional perspective, break the communication barrier, and stop dressing in color for them. I’m talking, of course, about Oswald, the surprisingly demanding Lucky Rabbit. In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete Oswald’s Many Dimensions in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to dress up in a black and white outfit for Oswald in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Looking monochromatic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Being friends with Oswald comes with a dress code. He’s not so big on technicolor and wants you to go B&W for him. Here’s how to get the clothing items for Oswald:

Oswald’s Fedora: Equip the Fedora Oswald just gave you.

Equip the Fedora Oswald just gave you. Black shirt and white pants: Equip a black shirt and white pants if you already own them.

While you surely have a black shirt in your inventory, obtaining white pants is a bit harder. There are three ways to get one, and they all involve Scrooge: purchase it from a mannequin, order it from Scrooge McDuck directly, or pay a visit to your friend’s Valley with DDV‘s multiplayer and see if they’ve got it.

Always turn on the White color filter. As you can see, my “white pants” only have a white line on each side, but still worked to complete Oswald’s Many Dimensions in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to find black or white flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Frosted Heights is the place to be. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next step is to collect eight black or white flowers for Oswald in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here’s every flower that fits the description:

White Bird of Paradise : You can find them in The Docks and The Courtyard

: You can find them in The Docks and The Courtyard White Cactus Flower: You can find them in The Oasis and The Borderlands

You can find them in The Oasis and The Borderlands Black Passion Lily: You can find them in Frosted Heights

You can find them in Frosted Heights White Passion Lily: You can find them in Frosted Heights

You can find them in Frosted Heights White Bell Flower: You can find them in the Forest of Valor

You can find them in the Forest of Valor Black Glass-Like Flowers: You can find them in The Plains and The Wastes

I strongly recommend you fast-travel to the Frosted Heights to complete this part of the quest. This is the only area with both white and black flowers, which makes gathering eight flowers for Oswald.

Once that’s over, take Oswald to Eternity Isle and follow him to the temple behind the waterfall in The Docks and, quite literally, break the communication barrier between you two. Now Oswald can talk, but good luck understanding what he’s trying to say.

How to build a house for Oswald in Disney Dreamlight Valley

2D houses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For better or worse, Scrooge McDuck won’t step in with a costly price tag to build Oswald’s house. Instead, you need to craft an Oswaldian Pencil and get some 3D Glasses.

Craft an Oswaldian Pencil

Big pencil. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft an Oswaldian Pencil in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need the following materials:

15 Tropical Wood: You can find it in any biome in the Wild Tangle.

You can find it in any biome in the Wild Tangle. 10 Coal Ore: You can get one or two every time you mine an ore vein.

You can get one or two every time you mine an ore vein. One Amber: You can get it by digging in the Wild Tangle.

Once you have the materials, craft the Oswaldian Pencil at the nearest crafting table. Then, present it to Oswald to move on to the next step.

Place Oswald’s house down anywhere on Eternity Isle. It’s frustratingly 2D, so you and Oswald must figure out how to help you see in 3D.

Get 3D Glasses

Best glasses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get 3D Glasses in Disney Dreamlight Valley, head to Scrooge McDuck’s home and order some 3D Glasses. Follow these steps to complete Oswald’s Many Dimensions:

Speak with Scrooge McDuck inside his store. Select the I’d like to order some items option. Choose the Clothing option. Select Oswald’s icon. Purchase the 3D Glasses for 1050 Star Coins. Open the Clothing inventory and equip them.

Now, you are ready to build Oswald’s house. Head back to the area where you placed the blueprint, and with the 3D Glasses equipped, build the house for him.

