Chez Remy is the only restaurant in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so it’s quite popular among its residents. Remy manages it with your help, but he also wants to run a daily delivery service system to bring freshly cooked meals straight to the valley villagers.

Daily deliveries function differently from all other tasks you can work on, which means you might find them tricky to finish. Here’s how to complete daily deliveries for Remy in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete Bon Appétit daily delivery orders in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Each villager will request unique dishes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can complete special daily meal deliveries by talking with Remy each day you log on to obtain a different variant of the Bon Appétit quest. Finishing these special tasks for Remy on a regular basis is how you get Wrought Iron.

The daily Bon Appétit quests you get from Remy are different from the very first regular Bon Appétit quest. These variants always include a villager’s name, such as Bon Appétit, Scar, while the original quest is just called Bon Appétit and serves to activate the daily delivery system.

Each day, you can talk with Remy to get a fresh variant of the Bon Appétit quest that requires you to cook and deliver some specific meals. This task will always look different depending on the villager who requests the delivery and what type of food they want. The kind of food you need to make usually matches preferences you might expect, like Anna from Frozen wanting chocolate and all the lions from The Lion King desiring fish.

Scar, for example, might request two Tekka Maki and two Maguro Sushi. Other villagers may request completely different items like Minnie Cupcakes, Royal Iced Tea, and Ratatouille.

All you have to do once you have the required dish cooked is take it right to the villager who requested it. You can check the map to locate each villager or review their official schedule to pinpoint exactly where they are.

You run the restaurant and deliver food now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each time you complete a daily delivery for Remy, you’ll earn a varying amount of Wrought Iron as a reward. This is the only way to collect this material, so it’s crucial you work on these tasks as frequently as possible to stock up on this item. You get a few other items too like Star Coins, but none of the other prizes are exclusive to these quests.

