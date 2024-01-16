One of the most difficult fish to find and catch in Disney Dreamlight Valley is the elusive Piranha, a rather small fish that might cause you a lot of trouble.

You need to know how to catch this tricky fish for quests, the villager’s favorite items of the day, and to complete the fishing collection. Because of this, knowing where to find and how to catch a Piranha in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a must.

Where to find a Piranha in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Piranha can only be caught from The Lagoon region of the Wild Tangle biome on Eternity Isle. This area is fairly small in comparison to other parts of the Wild Tangle and it also only has one pool of water you can go fishing in for the Piranha, so this fish is certainly one of the trickier ones to catch.

It’s a small pond which is both good and bad for trying to find Piranha. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

Since Piranha can only be found at this location, this fish is an Eternity Isle exclusive. Because of this, you need to have the A Rift in Time expansion pass purchased and downloaded to catch one.

How to get a Piranha in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To catch a Piranha, all you need to do is use your Royal Fishing Rod at any golden ripple spot in The Lagoon. Every time I’ve caught a fish from a gold ripple spot in The Lagoon, it has been a Piranha since this is the only fish you can find in gold bubble spots in this area.

It’s got some sharp teeth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To actually get gold ripple spots to appear, you might need to clear out all other ripple spots across the pond first. Sometimes, there might already be a gold spot when you get to the pond, but other times, none will be available for you to fish in until the other colored spots have been cleared.

Since there’s no way to control when and how often gold bubble spots appear, fishing for Piranha requires a lot of patience and dedication. It’s not a super easy fish to catch, so be prepared to be fishing for a while before you actually find one.

Tip: Fishing with friends is better Anytime you go fishing, but especially when you’re hunting a rare fish like the Piranha, it’s a good idea to have a fishing companion at your side since they might catch an extra one for you.

If you’re in the mood for some more fishing after catching a Piranha, you might want to try tackling Goofy’s The Ones That Got Away fishing quest or searching for other tricky fish like the Dunebopper, Prisma Shrimp, and Lancetfish.