Disney Dreamlight Valley has a mix of real fish and made-up ones you’ll come across while traversing through the valley. One of the real ones is Lancetfish, a decently rare fish that can be tough to catch.

If you’re struggling to find this tricky fish, here’s where and how to catch a Lancetfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find a Lancetfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Lancetfish can be found swimming around the Forgotten Lands biome. This is a somewhat rare fish and the Forgotten Lands only has two pools of water you can check for it.

This biome is very small and has just two ponds to check. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

Moana’s Boat can also sometimes have Lancetfish for you to collect, but since this fish is a bit rare, it’s not the most common find from her. When Moana does find Lancetfish, you’ll probably only get one at a time from her. But if you check her boat often, then you can stock up on them quite quickly.

The exact percentages and functions for Moana’s Boat works have never been shared by Gameloft, so it’s also unclear how upgraded her boat needs to be for you to obtain Lancetfish from it and how often this fish can appear. Rare fish are added to her boat at upgrade level 11, so you might need to upgrade it completely for this fish to appear.

How to get a Lancetfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Lancetfish can be caught from blue ripple spots in the Forgotten Lands biome using your Royal Fishing Rod. There are only two pools to check, so to catch this fish, your best bet is to bounce back and forth between them and fish at all color ripple spots that surface to help make way for blue ones to spawn.

The other spot you might find this fish is Moana’s Boat, which starts off in the Dazzle Beach biome but may be located in another biome if you moved it. Her boat isn’t a reliable way to catch it, though, so generally, you need to head over to the Forgotten Lands and get fishing to find Lancetfish.

She caught one for me the last time I checked her stock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking to complete the fishing collection, you might also want to head over to Eternity Isle to catch some of the rare fish over there like a Dunebopper and a Prisma Shrimp. There’s also a dedicated fishing quest called The Ones That Got Away you can tackle to help Goofy out, so your fishing journey can continue onward after catching a Lancetfish if you want it to.