Disney Dreamlight Valley’s next update finally reveals who owns the pumpkin house

The next massive Disney Dreamlight Valley update is nearly here, and Gameloft officially confirmed a release window plus the official title of the update on May 30. This update is called “The Remembering” and will also answer a burning question that has been bothering players for ages: who lives in the mysterious Forgotten Lands pumpkin house?

Disney Dreamlight Valley players have been theorizing and pondering who might take up residence in the pumpkin house since the game launched. It is the only building sitting around the valley that players cannot access so it has been quite a hot topic among the community.

With each new update that has arrived, the speculation surrounding who might live in the pumpkin house has grown and ranged from the iconic pumpkin king himself Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas to the classic Disney princess Cinderella. But players don’t need to theorize anymore as the official key artwork has confirmed who this strange home belongs to.

Even miracles can be found in darkness with a little bit of Dreamlight.



Uncover some of Dreamlight Valley's best-kept secrets in The Remembering – our biggest story update yet – coming in early June! 🌙✨ pic.twitter.com/dUkdevIk3G — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) May 30, 2023

The owner of the pumpkin house is the very character most players expected it would be, which is the Fairy Godmother from Cinderella. She’s featured front and center in the key artwork for the update as is the pumpkin house, which isn’t a direct confirmation of her owning it, but when combined with the roadmap Gameloft previously shared that also featured a pumpkin house teaser, it is quite certain she will reside within it.

Fairy Godmother seemed to be the most popular guess among the Disney Dreamlight Valley community for the owner of the pumpkin house since she is the one who turns a pumpkin into a carriage for Cinderella. She was also among the leaked characters set to be arriving in the Disney game, so with these factors combined, players felt she was the most likely contender since all other possible options didn’t quite line up with a magical pumpkin-themed home.

The pumpkin house sits in the eerie Forgotten Lands. Screengrab via Dot Esports

While finally knowing the owner of the pumpkin house is likely the most exciting aspect of this update for many players since it means the house will finally become interactable and moveable, this reveal wasn’t the only one Gameloft shared in their May 30 announcement.

The developers also confirmed that “The Remembering” update will be arriving in early June. No official date has been shared, but based on Gameloft’s last teaser for the update, many players believe the update will be arriving on June 5.

Outside of the iconic pumpkin house, the key artwork for the update also features a strange new treehouse. No details connected to this treehouse have been shared by Gameloft so far, but if you look closely at it you can just barely make out a shadowy figure within it.

Nothing about the shadow is particularly recognizable, but players are already speculating on who it might be. Based on my knowledge of Disney and Disney Dreamlight Valley, I believe the most probable character is Peter Pan. There’s an iconic scene in Peter Pan relating to his shadow, so this treehouse might hint at the arrival of a rather unexpected new character from Neverland.

If it’s not Peter Pan, it could also be Christopher Robin from Winnie the Pooh since there is also a treehouse featured throughout their adventures. Another possible owner is Tarzan since a treehouse is featured in the film and at Disneyland theme park.

Players will learn more about the Forgetting and the shadow realm in this update. Image via Gameloft

It’s also possible that the treehouse is not associated with any new character and is instead part of the story set to unfold in this update. Gameloft said in the teaser that this will be the “biggest story update” that Disney Dreamlight Valley has seen yet, so perhaps the treehouse and shadow are related to this instead.

The main storyline has closely followed a character called the Forgotten, which is an alternate, shadowy version of the main character players play as, so the shadow in the treehouse could also be them. Merlin is also right by the treehouse and he’s always at the center of the main storyline, so it does seem probable that the treehouse might just be part of the main storyline continuation arriving in this update.

This update is also expected to feature the arrival of Vanellope von Schweetz from Wreck-It Ralph since the roadmap teased that a princess would race her way into the valley. She isn’t on the official artwork, but since Gameloft teased her quite a while ago, she is still likely to appear in this update and will likely be a more secret character like Stitch was when he launched.

