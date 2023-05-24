Disney Dreamlight Valley teases a dark new update

Following the official conclusion of the Disney Parks Star Path and the rest of the Pride of the Valley update, Gameloft finally unveiled the next major update for Disney Dreamlight Valley on May 24. The update doesn’t have an official name just yet, but it seems to be focused on the darker and more mysterious aspects that have been plaguing the otherwise cheery world of Dreamlight Valley.

The teaser Gameloft shared says players will make their way to “familiar, but Forgotten places” in the fifth major update, which it also revealed is scheduled to release in June. A chilling image of the twisted version of Dreamlight Castle accompanies this, which seems to hint that players will get to venture into the eerie realm beyond Dreamlight Valley once more.

Make your way to familiar, but Forgotten, places in Update 5 – coming this June. pic.twitter.com/mrhfZthyLO — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) May 24, 2023

Related: Here are all animal locations and their favorite foods in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Although most of the player’s time throughout Disney Dreamlight Valley is spent developing friendships with iconic Disney characters, decorating the valley, and performing cozy tasks like cooking and fishing, the Disney game also has a complex storyline that has continuously developed since the game launched in September 2022.

At the beginning of the story, players decide to leave their busy life and return to their old rural home. Players fall asleep and are then transported into the world of Dreamlight Valley, where darkness reigns supreme due to the mysterious Forgetting.

Players slowly come to learn that they’ve been here before and the Forgetting has led to beloved Disney characters getting separated from each other and forgetting who they are. The plot then continually evolves as players work with Merlin and other residents to restore the valley to its former glory, to reunite residents, to try and learn what went wrong, and to figure out why the Forgetting exists.

Image via Gameloft

The mystery is still unraveling, but players have already come face to face with a mysterious being known as The Forgotten a few times and it seems this character might be back in the next update. The Forgotten looks just like players but exists as a strange shadowy being and is tied to the mysterious, shadowy realm teased to be returning for the fifth update.

Players don’t fully understand everything about The Forgotten just yet, but they did get to follow them through a portal to a dark and twisted world at one point in the story. This world looks a lot like regular Dreamlight Valley except it is much darker and seems to exist as some kind of bleak counterpart of the real one.

Now, players will get to dive deeper into the mystery with Disney Dreamlight Valley’s fifth major update. The official teaser doesn’t provide any further information beyond a general idea of when the update will release and what it will include, but Gameloft’s previously shared roadmap provides a bit more information players can consider.

Image via Gameloft

The teaser for the fifth update on the roadmap says players will get to “unveil the secret to The Forgetting” and features an image of the Forgotten in front of the Forgotten Lands’ mysterious pumpkin house. The roadmap also teases that a new princess will race her way into the valley, which seems to be alluding to Vanellope von Schweetz from Wreck-It Ralph, so players will likely be able to befriend her with the fifth update.

These clues likely mean players will learn a lot more about the Forgetting and the Forgotten and seems to promise a main storyline constitution. The strange pumpkin house is also likely to receive an official resident or make its true purpose known in the fifth update since it was teased alongside it.

No exact release date for the update beyond a June release has been shared, but the roadmap also says “early summer,” which could mean early on in June. If players look closely at the clock in the center of the image Gameloft shared, the time reads 6:05, which could be alluding to June 5 as the official update date since the developers love to hide teasers and hints. But this is purely speculation.

Based on my experience with Gameloft’s previous update patterns, players can likely expect to see a definitive update date unveiled within a week or two.

About the author