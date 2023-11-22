How to play the Diablo 4 free trial on Steam

Steam’s 2023 Autumn Sale is here, and if you haven’t tried Diablo 4 yet, today could be the day. Diablo 4 first came to Steam in October, but now, for the duration of the Autumn Sale, players can experience the game for free up to level 20.

Diablo 4 Steam trial, explained

Playing Diablo 4 for free on Steam is simple. First, head to the Diablo 4 Steam store page. At the top of the list, above the options to purchase the game, you’ll see one choice that just says “Play Diablo IV,” with the text “Play for free! Ends in X days” underneath.

Click “Play Game” to add the Diablo 4 free trial to your Steam library. The game will begin downloading, and you will be able to launch the game and create your character as normal.

Diablo 4’s Steam trial is just a button press away. Image via Steam/Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can reach a maximum level of 20 in the free trial. That normally equates to around four to six hours of gameplay, but it will probably be less at the moment, as Blizzard has boosted XP rates by 35% for the Mother’s Blessing event that ends on Nov. 27. Still, the trial is a great way to see whether you enjoy the game enough to buy it, as Diablo 4’s level one to 20 gameplay is fairly representative of the whole game.

If you enjoy the game, you can buy the regular, Digital Deluxe, or Ultimate Edition of Diablo 4 for 40% off the retail price until Nov. 28. If you do choose to buy the game, rest assured that the progress you made during the trial will carry over.