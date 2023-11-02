How to get X’Fal’s Corroded Signet in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 Season of Blood brought plenty of new endgame bosses, mechanics, and Unique items, as well as X’Fal’s Corroded Signet, an Ancestral Unique Ring almost every class stands to benefit from.

X’Fal’s Corroded Signet gives a lucky hit bonus, giving all damage over time spells and effects a 50-percent chance to erupt. Upon eruption, the same type of damage is dealt to all nearby enemies. Players running DoT builds, such as Bleed Barbarians or Fire Sorcerers, might want to pick up this Signet to increase their passive damage.

Where to get X’Fals Corroded Signet in Diablo 4

World bosses can be found all around Sanctuary, providing a challenge and potential source of loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

X’Fals Corroded Signet is a Unique item that randomly drops from almost any higher-level activity in Diablo 4. Before going off to hunt this ring, you should know it has a two percent drop percentage, so you might be grinding for this item for quite a while.

I’ve been doing world events such as Helltides, Legion Gathers, and World Bosses. Not only do these global events have plenty of other reasons to go and objectives to grind, but these world events also have a higher density of enemies, mini-bosses, and chests. You are not guaranteed to find X’Fals Corroded Signet at any of these events, but your chances will be slightly higher.

To be eligible for X’Fals Corroded Signet to drop, you also need to be playing on either World Tier Three or Four. Though more difficult, I recommend getting to World Tier Four so you can pick up other endgame items such as Mucus-Slick Eggs or Shards of Agony to face the harder bosses of Diablo 4 Season Two.

Ultimately, there is no way to guarantee the Signet drops for you, however, doing either world events or Nightmare dungeons will be the best use of your time.