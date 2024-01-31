Best Sorcerer leveling build in Diablo 4 season three

The Sorcerer is a spellcaster class in Diablo 4 that can deal massive elemental damage to enemies from afar. Although this is a weaker class in terms of health, your sheer damage output can make your leveling experience a breeze with the right build.

Given the various elemental leanings of the Sorcerer’s skill tree, you have plenty of options at your disposal whenever it comes to leveling builds. While a more basic build may take you from level one to max level, the best end game builds certainly might differ.

If you are trying to find the best leveling build for your Sorcerer in Diablo 4, this is what we recommend.

Best Sorcerer leveling build for Diablo 4 Season of the Construct

Sorcerers wide a variety of elements, with Chain Lightning being among the strongest spells | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The best leveling build for Sorcerers in Diablo 4 is the Chain Lightning build. This build seeks to empower your Chain Lightning ability to catch as many enemies as possible while both compounding Lightning damage and regenerating mana.

Many of your skills will come from Lightning-based abilities, but other elemental abilities such as Fire Bolt and Flame Shield are equally important to the build. Below are the skills that we recommend you take to realize this spellcaster build.

Basic Skill – Firebolt Enhanced Firebolt

Core Skill – Chain Lightning Enhanced Chain Lightning Destructive Chain Lightning

Defensive Skill – Flame Shield Enhance Flame Shield Mystical Flame Shield

Defense Skill – Frost Nova Enhanced Frost Nova Shimmering Frost Nova

Mastery – Ball Lightning Enhanced Ball Lightning Wizard’s Ball Lightning

Ultimate – Unstable Currents Prime Unstable Currents Supreme Unstable Currents



Chain Lightning Sorcerer Rotation

The idea behind the Lightning Chain Sorcerer build in Diablo 4 is to keep your enemies locked in place with Frost Nova while keeping them wrapped in Chain Lightning to deal continuous damage to a large number of mobs. All the while, passives such as Mystical Flame Shield and Shimmering Frost Nova will help to regenerate your mana as you fight.

Below is our suggested rotation for the Chain Lightning Build in Diablo 4:

Cast Frost Nova near enemies to lock them in place and apply the Vulnerable status effect.

Cast Unstable Currents.

Cast Chain Lightning.

Cast Flame Armor to regenerate more mana.

Use Fire Bolt to clean up any leftover enemies.

This is an excellent, easy rotation for Sorcerers to use while leveling. Even solo, this combination will clear out hordes of demons. Whenever it comes to the late game, you can change up your build to fit the Ball Lightning Build or test out the new and promising Meteor Sorcerer build.