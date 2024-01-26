Category:
Diablo

Best Meteor Sorcerer build in Diablo 4

Rain down fire on your enemies.
Blaine Polhamus
Published: Jan 25, 2024 07:00 pm
Woman wearing leather armor holding a magical ball of fire in Diablo 4
The Meteor Sorcerer is a unique build for the spellcaster class in Diablo 4 that heavily emphasizes and empowers your Meteor spell. Though this massive AoE spell is the centerpiece of the build, there is much more to learn about the Meteor Sorcerer than just one spell.

Though the Ball Lightning Sorcerer build has been on top nearly since Diablo 4‘s release, the Meteor build is expected to gain priority in Season of the Construct. Due to a new Unique item releasing, Meteor may quickly rise as one of the classes’ best spells.

If you are trying out a Meteor build Sorcerer but need to know the basics first, here’s what you need to do.

Meteor Sorcerer Best Items in Diablo 4

A sorcerer holding a blue flame in Diablo 4.
The Meteor Sorcerer is a high damage build that does require some set up | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The best Meteor Sorcerer items in Diablo 4 season three are as follows:

  • Starfall Coronet
  • Raiment of the Infintie
  • Esu’s Heirloom
  • Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop
  • X’Fal’s Corroded Signet
  • Aspect of the Shattered Stars
  • Aspect of Control
  • Aspect of Disobedience
  • Aspect of Three Curses

The Starfall Coronet helm is the single most important piece of gear in this classes’ loadout. The unique helm provides a vital addition to your Meteor spell, granting two additional Meteors that deal even more damage.

Aspect of Shattered Stars is another essential component of this build. With this Aspect, smaller Meteorites fall around your Meteors, dealing 20-30 percent additional damage and burn damage over time.

Meteor Sorcerer Best Skills in Diablo 4

  • Firewall
  • Meteor
  • Flame Shield
  • Frost Nova
  • Teleport

The goal of the Meteor Sorcerer build is to keep enemies immobilized while raining down falling rocks on their head. The Meteor skill, empowered by the items listed above, not only deal impressive burst damage, but also apply the burning status effect which can further whittle away enemy health.

Your Frost Nova ability is essential in your rotation, as it will set up your eventual Meteor shower by immobilizing enemies. Aspect of Control pairs well with this strategy, as it gives bonus damage toward enemies that are Frozen or otherwise restrained.

Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.