How to get the Starfall Coronet in Diablo 4

Starfall Coronet is a unique helm for Sorcerers. Depending on your build, the helm can grant you a noticeable power-up, increasing your farming speed.

If you’re running one of the best Sorcerer builds in Diablo 4, you might be familiar with Meteor spells. My group of friends has one dedicated Sorcerer who comes from a Wizard origin from our Diablo 3 days. My friend’s an old-school gamer, and he continues to run a Meteor build, making Starfall Coronet one of his essentials.

How can you get the Starfall Coronet in Diablo 4?

The Meteors are back in town. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Starfall Coronet in Diablo 4, you’ll first need to find and unlock the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Dungeon. At the end of this dungeon, you’ll face The Beast in the Ice, who can drop Starfall Coronet.

Make sure to change your World Tier to a level above three before challenging the Beat in the Ice since unique items won’t be in the loot pool in difficult levels below Tier three. The Glacial Fissure Nightmare Dungeon can be unlocked with its respective sigil, and here’s everything you need to craft it.

Nine Distilled Fear — Obtainable from completing Nightmare Dungeons in World Tiers 30 and above.

250 Sigil Power — This is a lootable item from enemies and can also be salvaged from Nightmare Sigils.

Visit the Occultist to craft the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil after collecting its requirements.

Alternatively, you may also receive the Starfall Coronet as a random unique drop from chests or enemies in World Tiers three and above. The odds will be noticeably lower, though, and targeting The Beast in the Ice will still be a better way to grind this helm.

Starfall Coronet item description in Diablo 4

Starfall Coronet changes the Meteor ability and grants it two charges. The spell also gets a 9.5 percent [11.0-6.0] second Charge Cooldown instead of a mana cost. After casting the spell, three additional meteors will also drop around the target area.