Diablo 4: How to find and unlock the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Dungeon

Don't go running to its location right away.

Diablo 4’s second season introduced exciting bosses, and one of them, the Beast in the Ice, lives inside the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Dungeon.

Though this dungeon appears on the map, you can’t just walk inside while you’re in the neighborhood. You’ll need to craft a specific item first and collecting its material can be a short grind.

Where is the Glacial Fissure in Diablo 4?

The Glacial Fissure Nightmare Dungeon is in Desolate Highlands near the Eastern Pass. A Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil will be enough to get you inside this dungeon, and the Sigil can be crafted at the Occultist.

This Sigil is the key to unlocking Glacial Fissure’s doors in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to craft the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil in Diablo 4

Glacial Fissure is the home of The Beast in the Ice. All Uber bosses come with unique drops, and the Beast is no different. But you’ll need to do the following to craft the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil and get into the Glacial Fissure.

Get nine Distilled Fear by completing Nightmare Dungeons that are tier 30 or higher in the Torment world tier. Get 250 Sigil Powder by looting enemies or salvaging unwanted Nİghtmare Sigils. Go to the Occultist and craft the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil. Use the Sigil on your inventory.

How to enter the Glacial Fissure dungeon and beat the Beast in the Ice in Diablo 4

Once you activate the Sigil, you’ll be able to teleport to Glacial Fissure’s entrance by clicking on its icon on the map. Inside, you’ll find yourself in a normal dungeon, but the Beast in the Ice will be waiting for you at the end.

The Beast in the Ice might have an odd name, but his ice-covered body is quite deserving of the name. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Beast is a level 85 boss, and if you’re geared enough, the fight should be a smooth sail. You’ll also have four revives to work with, so a few mistakes during the key mechanics can be tolerated.