All new Uniques in Diablo 4 season three

Diablo 4 season three, dubbed the Season of the Construct, is introducing new game mechanics, endgame bosses, and several Unique items. As this upcoming update is just over the horizon, you might want to know more about these Unique items before dropping back into Sanctuary.

Unique items are exceedingly rare loot drops that not only provide excellent stats for your character, but also comes with a special effect that can empower your playstyle. Uniques are often class-restricted, with only a few being made with all classes in mind.

If you are trying to learn more about the Uniques in Diablo 4 season three, this is all we know.

All Diablo 4 Season Three Uniques

Druids and Sorcerers are the big winners of early Unique items in season three | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

At the time of writing, there are only two confirmed Unique items that will be in Diablo 4 season three. Though we know the vague purposes of these items and which classes they belong to, we do not yet know the explicit details of either piece.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed that the Starfall Coronet and unsung Ascetic’s Wraps will be added into Diablo 4 at the start of season three. The Starfall Coronet is meant to empower the Meteor Sorcerer build, giving three extra meteors whenever you use the spell. This item also increases the meteor’s area of effect and damage.

The Unsung Ascetic’s Wrap are a Druid item that will massively help out Lightning caster Druids. Though Lightning Ball has been nerfed, Lightning Strike has become a greater asset in your kit with this item. Critical strikes with this item give an extra Lightning Strike and Lightning Storm will become more powerful as well.

Though these are the only two confirmed Unique items set to arrive at the launch of Diablo 4 Season of the Construct, we can heavily expect more to be added as the season progresses.