Category:
Diablo

All new Uniques in Diablo 4 season three

Prepare for these new exciting items.
Image of Blaine Polhamus
Blaine Polhamus
|
Published: Jan 19, 2024 02:40 pm
The seasonal construct and armor set in diablo 4 season 3 season of the construct
Image via Blizzard

Diablo 4 season three, dubbed the Season of the Construct, is introducing new game mechanics, endgame bosses, and several Unique items. As this upcoming update is just over the horizon, you might want to know more about these Unique items before dropping back into Sanctuary.

Unique items are exceedingly rare loot drops that not only provide excellent stats for your character, but also comes with a special effect that can empower your playstyle. Uniques are often class-restricted, with only a few being made with all classes in mind.

If you are trying to learn more about the Uniques in Diablo 4 season three, this is all we know.

All Diablo 4 Season Three Uniques

Male and female of the Druid class in Diablo 4.
Druids and Sorcerers are the big winners of early Unique items in season three | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

At the time of writing, there are only two confirmed Unique items that will be in Diablo 4 season three. Though we know the vague purposes of these items and which classes they belong to, we do not yet know the explicit details of either piece.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed that the Starfall Coronet and unsung Ascetic’s Wraps will be added into Diablo 4 at the start of season three. The Starfall Coronet is meant to empower the Meteor Sorcerer build, giving three extra meteors whenever you use the spell. This item also increases the meteor’s area of effect and damage.

The Unsung Ascetic’s Wrap are a Druid item that will massively help out Lightning caster Druids. Though Lightning Ball has been nerfed, Lightning Strike has become a greater asset in your kit with this item. Critical strikes with this item give an extra Lightning Strike and Lightning Storm will become more powerful as well.

Though these are the only two confirmed Unique items set to arrive at the launch of Diablo 4 Season of the Construct, we can heavily expect more to be added as the season progresses.

related content
Read Article How to get Tibault’s Will in Diablo 4
Duriel, the biggest boss in Diablo 4 season 2
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
How to get Tibault’s Will in Diablo 4
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus and others Jan 19, 2024
Read Article Does Renown carry over to Diablo 4 season 3? – Answered
the new end game boss fighting players in diablo 4 season three
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Does Renown carry over to Diablo 4 season 3? – Answered
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 19, 2024
Read Article Diablo 4 season three: All Class Changes Listed
All the Diablo 4 classes around a bonfire.
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4 season three: All Class Changes Listed
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 18, 2024
Read Article Blizzard will juice up Barbarian skill, buff other class builds in Diablo 4
Image of Barbarian class in Diablo 4.
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Blizzard will juice up Barbarian skill, buff other class builds in Diablo 4
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Jan 18, 2024
Read Article Diablo 4 season three Vaults: How to get Pearls of Warding
A Necromancer fighting enemy Constructs inside a Vault in Diablo 4
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4 season three Vaults: How to get Pearls of Warding
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 18, 2024
Author

Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.