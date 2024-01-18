Diablo 4 season three: All Class Changes Listed

Diablo 4 season three is almost upon us, and like prior seasons, we can expect several major changes to the five core classes. Though season three does not start until Jan. 23, we can take a look at these changes early.

Each new season in Diablo 4 brings plenty of change to infuse Blizzard’s dungeon crawler with new life. Ranging from new world events to additional end game bosses, Diablo 4’s seasons switch up both the player’s tool kit and the world of Sanctuary with each update.

If you are trying to see how you favorite class in Diablo 4 will stack up in the new season, then here is what you need to know.

All class changes in Diablo 4 season 3

All five core classes in Diablo 4 are set to undergo significant changes. While classes such as the Barbarian and Rogue stand to receive massive buffs to core abilities, classes like the Sorcerer, Necromancer, and Druid all appear to have more lateral adjustments.

Barbarian changes in Diablo 4 season three

The Barbarian is set to get even stronger in Season Three | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Barbarian is set to receive a significant buff to the class’s Charge ability. The base damage of the ability will raise and Key Passives like Walking Arsenal will be buffed. In terms of balancing changes, Overpower and the Hammer of the Ancients builds are both set to receive nerfs.

Sorcerer changes in Diablo 4 season three

Meteor builds will be better than ever | Image via Blizzard.

Though the Lightning Ball Sorcerer build will undoubtedly be on the receiving end of a few nerfs ahead of season three, it is still completely viable. The Lightning Spear ability can now make enemies vulnerable, making up for some of the lost damage from Lightning Ball.

If you have ever been interested in the Meteor Sorcerer build, then now is your time to test it out. The Meteor ability can be vastly improved with the upcoming Starfall Coronet Unique, greatly empowering this build.

Druid changes in Diablo 4 season three

Lighting Druids might just rival the shapeshifting build | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Lightning Storm and Rabies are set to receive damage buffs in Diablo 4 season three, with even more Spirit Boons on the way as well. Lightning caster Druids will be stronger than ever, with the Unsung Ascetic’s Wraps buffing your Lightning Storm ability. Though Werebear shapeshifting has largely been the Druid’s claim to fame so far, casters might get much more priority with the addition of this item.

Rogue changes in Diablo 4 season three

Ranged Rogues are getting significant buffs through new items | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Ranged Rogues will massively benefit from season three’s update, as weapons such as Windforce, Skyhunter, and Eaglehorn are all likely to empower the class’s archery-based abilities. Caltrops are also set to receive damage buffs, but not much new is expected to come for melee Rogues.

Necromancer Changes in Diablo 4 season three

Necromancer will primarily receive quality of life changes to help minions flow around the battlefield much better | Image via Blizzard

Necromancer changes will be more quality-of-life updates rather than buffs or nerfs. Blood and Iron Golems will attack in a smaller area, while friendly undead minions can now freely walk through Bone Prison. Bone Spirits are also set to receive higher quality redesigns.