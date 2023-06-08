Diablo 4 Legion events: How to complete, loot drops, and are they worth it?

During random times in Diablo 4, you may see an orange icon on your map with a timer next to it. Or, if you’re out walking in the world, you could see a large orange circle appear in a random area next to you. These represent Legion events in Diablo 4, and they are somewhat misunderstood by the player base.

Legion events are very similar to World events, which are also marked by a large orange circle on your map. However, what differentiates Legion events from World events is the timer. World events are randomly spawned and can be completed easily by you and you alone. However, Legion events are much tougher, and will usually have more players around its area trying to complete them.

If you want to learn more about Legion events and if you should partake in them or not, check out the guide below.

Completing Legion events in Diablo 4

As of now, there does not appear to be any pattern in which the Legion events spawn in on the map. Although, some of them will not appear for you if you have not completed a certain Stronghold in Diablo 4.

What the Legion event icon looks like in Diablo 4. Screenshot By Dot Esports

If you look on your map and see a Legion event about to begin, you can head to that area and wait for the timer. Once it does, the event will begin. The event involves you defeating large hordes of enemies in different waves with the event culminating with a boss fight. The waves of enemies have a time limit on them, making them harder to complete as a solo player.

Once you defeat a group of enemies, you can summon an Overlord, which acts as a boss fight. If you manage to defeat the first Overlord, you can technically stop the event there. However, you can also choose to repeat the process two more times, defeating two more Overlords and taking on harder waves of enemies, to earn a Mastery Bonus.

Since the events are intended for groups, it’s not recommended that you take on a Legion event solo. I was only able to defeat one wave of enemies and an Overlord before the event became too overwhelming for me alone.

Legion event rewards

The loot you receive from a Legion event is completely random. Upon defeating the last boss, you will be able to open a chest, and inside will usually be some Murmuring Obols, gold, random crafting items, and weapons/gear.

The weapons and gear will almost always be of at least rare quality with some items having the chance to be legendary. You are not guaranteed to receive a legendary item, though, so don’t go into the Legion event with too high of hopes.

As previously stated, if you earned the Mastery Bonus for the Diablo event, your rewards will be rarer and more plentiful (in terms of gold and overall items).

Are Legion events worth the time?

You need to get to the Legion’s location before time runs out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are with a party of friends or see a few random Diablo 4 players are waiting to start the Legion event, then yes, I would say the events are worth the time for the rewards and XP you receive in return.

However, if you are solo and happen to walk past a Legion event, then I would advise you to stay clear. The waves of enemies and the final boss fight are not intended for solo players to take on, meaning you will likely waste your time dying and losing equipment durability for a challenge that you might not complete

It’s possible to defeat the Legion events solo, but it takes much longer to do so and you will likely die once or twice in the process. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

