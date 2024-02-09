Category:
How to get Paingorger’s Gauntlets in Diablo 4

You deserve a damage boost.
Paingorger’s Gauntlets are Unique gloves in Diablo 4. Because they have a special item effect, the gloves have been on the radar of many Unique hunters.

While most Unique items can drop at any time at World Tiers three and above in Diablo 4, I increase my odds by target farming Uniques. Some bosses will be more likely to drop certain items, and I’ve been zeroing in on Paingorger’s Gauntlets.

Where to get Paingorger’s Gauntlets in Diablo 4

Beast in Ice, Uber end-game boss in Diablo 4 season 2
Time for target practice. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

You can get Paingorger’s Gauntlets by target farming The Beast in the Ice. This Uber Boss is locked in the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Dungeon. You can find this dungeon in the Desolate Highlands, close to the Eastern Pass, but you’ll first need to craft a Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil to enter the dungeon.

This Sigil will require you to have nine Distilled Fear and 250 Sigil Powder. If you already have these materials, you can visit the Occultist to craft the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil.

Alternatively, if you’re playing at World Tier three and above, you might also find Paingorger’s Gauntlets from chests and enemy drops.

Paingorger’s Gauntlets modifiers and item effects in Diablo 4

Paingorger’s Gauntlets’ base stats increase the wearer’s Critical Strike Chance, Attack Speed, All Stats, and Basic Skill Damage. The item’s Unique effect allows the wearer to mark enemies for three seconds after damaging them with non-basic skill casts. When a basic skill hits an enemy, its damage echoes to all marked enemies with a scaling percentage.

All unique items and their effects can be essential for builds in Diablo 4. If you’re looking to complete your build with the perfect Unique item, checking out the Uber Boss drops list should allow you to pinpoint exactly who you should target farm.

