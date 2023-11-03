Completing a build in Diablo 4 takes some effort since some items will have lower drop rates than others. Target Farming allows players to narrow down their search and focus on completing certain dungeons and taking down specific bosses to boost their odds.

Rare items in Diablo 4 tend to be tied to a boss or a dungeon, meaning they can’t be found anywhere else in the game. If you already have a few pieces of a set and are looking to complete it, then you’ll just need to grind at the right place.

Here’s how to Target Farm uniques in Diablo 4.

How can you Target Farm uniques in Diablo 4?

Target Farming in Diablo 4 relies on information. While players can check the drops of bosses and dungeons inside the game, third-party tools make it even easier to find what you’re looking for.

Diablo 4 Life’s Target Farming Tool allows players to type the name of the unique item they need, showing them where that gear can be farmed in Diablo 4.

Once you know where to go, the rest of the process will heavily depend on your luck. Though there have been times when I was able to get rare items in a few hours, there are still certain drops I have yet to find, like Thibault’s Will and the Grandfather sword.

Hunting for unique items in Diablo 4 will take you all over the map, however, turning them into a second chance at thoroughly exploring the map. New objectives also get added to the game, like Uber Bosses, and some of these fresh foes can be hidden inside locked locations like the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Dungeon.

Accessing such locations will require players to get familiar with sigil crafting in the game, and sigils will have different requirements.