How to get the Aspect of Beserk Ripping in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, you can obtain different types of Legendary Aspects, and equip them with various gear items. The Aspect of Berserk Ripping is one of the offensive Aspects. You can acquire it through two methods: visit and complete specific dungeons around the map to get these Aspects or extract them from Legendary items.

While some of the Aspects can be used by all of the classes, there are a few class-specific Aspects in the game. The Aspect of Berserk Ripping can only be used by the Barbarian class in Diablo 4. This Legendary Aspect can be equipped with one-handed and two-handed weapons, Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. If you are playing as a Barbarian you’ll need to know how to obtain and equip the Aspect of Berserk Ripping in Diablo 4.

Where to get the Aspect of Berserk Ripping in Diablo 4

Complete the Mournfield dungeon to get the Aspect of Berserk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Aspect of Berserk Ripping can be obtained by completing the Mournfield dungeon in the Khargai Crags area in the Dry Steppes region. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see the exact location of the dungeon. The Onyx Watchtower waypoint is the closest fast-travel area from this dungeon. However, since the Onyx Watchtower is a Stronghold, you’ll need to clear it first by defeating all the enemies.

Alternatively, you can travel northeast from the Fate’s Retreat waypoint to find the Mournfield dungeon. Fate’s Retreat is one of the locations you need to visit to complete campaign quests, so it will be easier to find your way around from this spot.

Once you are inside, complete all the objectives and eliminate the monsters to successfully capture the area. After completing the dungeon, you’ll be rewarded with the Aspect of Berserk Ripping, and it will be stored in the Codex of Power.

How to use the Aspect of Berserk Ripping in Diablo 4

The Aspect of Berserk in the Codex of Power. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Aspect of Berserk Ripping allows Barbarians to inflict 20 percent base damage dealt as bleeding damage over five seconds whenever they deal damage while Berserking. This means the damage you deal while Berserking will have a persistent bleed damage impact on the enemy.

This quality alone makes it one of the strongest Aspects for Barbarians in Diablo 4. I’d recommend imprinting this Legendary Aspect on a two-handed weapon as this increases the power by 200 percent. If you are searching for more Aspects for the Barbarian class, check out our guide on all Barbarian Legendary Aspects to find each of them easily.

The other method to obtain the Aspect of Berserk Ripping is to extract it from a Legendary gear that already has the Aspect equipped. You can extract the Aspect by visiting an Occultist, and it gets stored in your inventory. Extracting an Aspect from a Legendary item will destroy that gear, and you can only use the Aspect from the inventory once, so it’s better if you obtain the Aspect of Berserk Ripping directly from the dungeon.

How to imprint the Aspect of Berserk Ripping in Diablo 4

The Aspect of Berserk Ripping imprint options in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To imprint the Aspect of Berserk Ripping, visit any of the Occultists around the map. You can imprint the Aspect of Berserk Ripping on Rings, Amulets, Gloves, and one-handed as well as two handed-weapons. I would recommend using it on a two-handed weapon or imprinting it on an Amulet to get the 50 percent power boost.

My Barbarian build revolves around Whirlwind with Wrath of the Berserker as the Ultimate. Naturally, I tend to use two-handed weapons more, including Axes and Swords, and it’s ideal to imprint the Aspect of Berserk Ripping on either. You’ll notice how quickly you can take down groups of enemies by getting the damage boost from this Legendary.

You can also pair the Aspect of Berserk Ripping with other Legendary Aspects like the Umbral Aspect and Aspect of Might. This not only allows you to control large groups of foes but also grants damage reduction on using Basic Skills.

