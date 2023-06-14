Diablo 4 Onyx Hold dungeon location and how to clear it

Diablo 4 offers an abundance of dungeons for players to tackle in their hunt for the best gear, with the Onyx Hold dungeon a popular challenge to take on.

Beating the Onyx Hold dungeon in Diablo 4 provides a powerful aspect in the form of Storm Well, which allows Sorcerers to deal 11 to 20 percent increased damage to Vulnerable enemies while you have a Barrier.

This allows those playing the Sorcerer class to create devastating attacks against vulnerable foes, significantly increasing the strength of any Sorcerer build.

There are some requirements to unlocking this dungeon, however, and we’ve got all the details below.

Where is the Onyx Hold dungeon in Diablo 4?

Beat the Onyx Watchtower to get access to the Onyx Hold. Screenshot via MapGenie

The Onyx Hold dungeon can be found in the Dry Steppes region in Diablo 4, specifically in the Onyx Watchtower sub-region.

As the Onyx Watchtower is a Stronghold, it must be completed before you can access the Onyx Hold dungeon, but beating the Stronghold is not too difficult if you are yet to do so.

If you have already beaten the Stronghold, you’ll be able to fast travel to the Waypoint just outside the Onyx Hold dungeon. Otherwise, the best way to travel there is from either Ken Bardu or Fate’s Retreat.

How to clear the Onyx Hold dungeon in Diablo 4

The journey through the Onyx Hold dungeon begins in the Rotting Penitentiary, where you will be tasked with defeating all enemies within the area. However, this is not technically true as you just need to defeat a certain amount, and when you’re close to hitting that mark, a number will be shown next to the objective.

I recommend sticking with the main path, branching off to the sides when red dots appear on your minimap. There are some Elite enemies that spawn and there are also some events that may occur while in the dungeon, but completing them is not necessary.

After slaying all enemies in the Rotting Penitentiary, continue following the main path until your path is blocked by mist. Destroy the Skeletal Construct to dispel the barrier and use the convenient exploding barrels nearby to mow down any enemies.

Your final task takes place in the next area, the Bastille of the Damned, where you’ll need to slay the Languishing Corpses, which are conveniently marked by the skull icon on your map.

Be wary, as these enemies are bloated and explode upon death, leaving behind a pool of poison, and the additional effects they have in higher World Tiers can make it tough if you get swarmed by enemies.

Once you have slayed all three of the Languishing Corpses, the dungeon will be complete. On the first completion, you’ll be rewarded with the Storm Well Aspect.

