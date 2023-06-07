All Barbarian Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 and where to get them

Like most RPGs, Diablo 4 will have you traveling across the map in search of core items to help you level up and enhance your favorite weapons gear. One such quite crucial item in Diablo is Legendary Aspects, which are tailored to all classes and can be class-specific, like Barbarian-only Legendary Aspects.

Each Aspect is different in that they offer benefits from mobility, offensive, defensive, and more. You have many options that can enhance your Barbarian build and play style.

All Dungeon-based Legendary Aspects for Barbarians in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, players can acquire over 100 Legendary Aspects by completing the required dungeons. If you’re a Barbarian, there are 20 dungeon Aspects.

Each number on the map of The Sanctuary (we’ve added that below) corresponds with a Legendary Aspect for Barbarians in the table below the image, which also includes the name of the Aspect, Category, Aspect Effects, where the Aspect Dungeon is located, and which gear you can apply each Aspect once you’ve collected them.

Depending on your level, you may have to wait to get some of these Aspects.

Map Number Aspect Name Category Aspect Effects Can be applied to: Aspect Dungeon Location 1 Aspect of Ancestral Echoes Offensive Lucky Hit: If you damage enemies with Leap, Upheaval, or Whirlwind, you have up to a chance of 40 to 50 percent to summon an Ancient to perform the same Skill. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Ancient Reservoir, Rotspill Delta, Hawezar 2 Aspect of Ancestral Force Offensive Hammer of the Ancients will quake outward and deal 32 to 50 percent of its damage to your enemies. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Sunken Ruins, Northshore, Scosglen 3 Aspect of Anemia Utility Lucky Hit: Direct damage against enemies that are Bleeding has up to a 20 to 30 percent chance to Stun them for a couple of seconds. Pants, Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, Amulet, and Gloves. Kor Dragan Barracks dungeon, Sarkova Pass, Fractured Peaks 4 Aspect of Berserk Ripping Offensive Whenever dealing direct damage while Berserking, you’ll inflict 20 to 30 percent of the Base damage dealt as additional DoT, specifically Bleeding damage over a few seconds. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Mournfield, Khargai Crags, Dry Steppes 5 Aspect of Bul-Kathos Defensive Leap causes an Earthquake that deals additional Physical damage over a few seconds. And while standing in your Earthquake, you’ll get five to 15 percent increased Damage Reduction. Pants, Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, and Amulet Light’s Refuge, Dismal Foothills, Hawezar 6 Aspect of Echoing Fury Resource Your Shout Skills will generate two to four Fury every second the skill is active. Ring Sirocco Caverns, Scouring Sands, Kehjistan 7 Aspect of Numbing Wrath Defensive Every Fury point generated while at Maximum Fury will grant between 2.52 to 5.04 Fortify. Pants, Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, and Amulet Heathen’s Keep, Dismal Foothills, Hawezar 8 Aspect of Perpetual Stomping Mobility After damaging an enemy with Ground Stomp or Kick will reset Leap’s Cooldown. Amulet, Boots. Charnel House, Untamed Scarps, Dry Steppes 9 Aspect of Tempering Blows Defensive After swapping weapons six times, you will gain between 92 and 168 Fortify. Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, and Amulet Defiled Catacombs, Desolate Highlands, Fractured Peaks 10 Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind Offensive Whirlwind’s Critical Strike Chance increases by three to eight percent for every second it’s channeled—up to nine to 24 percent. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Garan Hold, Strand, Scosglen 11 Aspect of the Iron Warrior Defensive Iron Skin will now grant you Unstoppable and a Damage Reduction of 10 to 20 percent. Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, and Amulet Carrion Fields, The Scarred Coast, Dry Steppes 12 Aspect of the Relentless Armsmaster Resource You’ll gain between 20 and 36 percent moreFury Generation while all damage bonuses you receive from the Walking Arsenal Key Passive are active. Ring Calibel’s Mine, Northshore, Scosglen 13 Aspect of Unrelenting Fury Resource By killing an enemy with a Core Skill, you’ll be refunded 10 and 20 percent of its base Fury cost. However, this can only occur once per Skill cast. Ring Hallowed Ossuary, Frigid Expanse, Fractured Peaks 14 Brawler’s Aspect Offensive Enemies that Kick or Charge has damaged will explode if killed within the next couple of seconds, causing additional damage to the surrounding enemies. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Haunted Refuge, Rotspill Delta, Hawezar 15 Death Wish Aspect Offensive While Berserking, you’ll gain additional Thorns. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Penitent Cairns, Wailing Hills, Scosglen 16 Earthstriker’s Aspect Offensive After you’ve swapped your weapons 10 times, your next attack will Overpower, dealing 30 to 50 percent more Overpower damage. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Maugan’s Works, Fethis Wetlands, Hawezar 17 Iron Blood Aspect Defensive You’ll gain between two to four percent Damage Reduction for every Nearby Bleeding enemy— up to a max of 10 to 20 percent. Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, and Amulet Forgotten Ruins, Ragged Coastline, Kehjistan 18 Relentless Berserker’s Aspect Utility Lucky Hit: By damaging an enemy with a Core Skill, there’s a chance you can extend the duration of Berserking by up to 22 to 40 percent by a second. This will double in duration if it is a Critical Strike. Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, Amulet, Gloves, and Boots Haken’s Refuge, Southern Expanse, Kehjistan 19 Slaking Aspect Resource Lucky Hit: When Rend deals direct damage to at least one Bleeding enemy, you have up to a 30 to 50 percent chance to gain additional Fury. Ring Maulwood, Dobrev Taiga, Fractured Peaks 20 Veteran Brawler’s Aspect Offensive Every time one of your Core Skills damages an enemy directly, your next Charge or Leap will deal an additional 15 to 20 percent increased damage—up to a max of 225 to 300 percent. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Heretic’s Asylum, Ragged Coastline, Kehjistan

With 20 Barbarian-only Legendary Aspects you can obtain from dungeons, you can surely use a few with your preferred Barbarian build. If you want to collect them all, I highly recommend picking a number to start at and working your way around the map.

Now, you can get all of the Aspects in one go. However, it would take around five hours, give or take an hour or two, depending on how fast you can clear a dungeon. And if you’re traveling on foot—which I don’t recommend as fast-traveling or even riding your mount around is much faster—it’ll take much longer.

Otherwise, to avoid burnout, you can set a goal to clear three or four dungeons a day, and eventually, you’ll have all the Barbarian Legendary Aspects in no time—which is what I did after I got all the best Barbarian Aspects for my build.

All Drop-based Barbarian Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4

While there are some Barbarian-only Legendary Aspects you are guaranteed to get from dungeons, some can be obtained through drops, meaning the Aspect is tied to a piece of gear, and you can’t apply it to another item.

Unfortunately, there’s no real way to get these Aspects. However, you can try to farm for them through dungeons, killing Elites, or trying your luck at the Purveyor of Curiosities. These are the Barbarian Legendary Aspects you could get from loot drops:

Aspect Name Category Aspect Effect Can be found on: Aspect of Berserk Fury Resource You gain between three to six Fury every second you’re Berserking. Ring Aspect of Burning Rage Offensive While Berserking, you’ll deam additional Fire damage to your surrounding enemies every second. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Amulet, and Ring Aspect of Encroaching Wrath Offensive After spending a certain amount of Fury, your next Weapon Mastery Skill will deal between 82 and 100 percent more damage. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Amulet, and Ring Aspect of Giant Strides Resource Reduces the Cooldown of Leap by three to five seconds for every enemy that has been hit—up to a maximum of nine seconds. Ring Aspect of Grasping Whirlwind Utility Your Whirlwind will every so often Pull enemies towards you. Pants, Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, Amulet, Gloves, and Boots. Aspect of Limitless Rage Offensive Every point of Fury you create while at Maximum Fury will increase the damage of your next Core skill by one to two percent—up to 15 to 30 percent. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Amulet, and Ring Battle-Mad Aspect Offensive You will gain Berserking for one to 2.5 seconds after you’ve swapped your weapons 10 times. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Amulet, and Ring. Bear Clan Berserker’s Aspect Resource By killing an enemy while Berserking, you’ll have a chance of up to 16 to 32 percent to get an additional cooldown reduction on your Brawling Skills. But only for a few seconds. Ring. Bold Chieftain’s Aspect Resource When you cast one of your Shout Skills, its Cooldown will be reduced by one to 1.9 seconds for every enemy that is Nearby—up to a maximum of six seconds. Ring. Devilish Aspect Offensive After generating a certain number of Fury, your next Core Skill will create a Dust Devil, dealing additional damage to enemies behind the targeted enemy. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Amulet, and Ring. Dust Devil’s Aspect Offensive Whirlwind will leave behind Dust Devils that deal additional damage to surrounding enemies. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Amulet, and Ring Earthquake Aspect Offensive Ground Stomp will now create an Earthquake that damages enemies with additional Physical damage for a second. And when standing in Earthquakes, you’ll deal five to 15 percent more damage. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Amulet, and Ring Luckbringer Aspect Utility You’ll gain an increased Lucky Hit Chance of 12 to 20 percent while all the Walking Arsenal Key Passive damage bonuses are active. Pants, Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, Amulet, Gloves, and Boots. Skullbreaker’s Aspect Offensive Stunning a Bleeding enemy will deal 22 to 40 percent of their total Bleeding amount to the Bleeding enemy in the form of Physical damage. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Amulet, and Ring Steadfast Berserker’s Aspect Defensive Lucky Hit: When you deal direct damage while Berserking, you have up to a 35 percent chance to gain additional Fortify. Pants, Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, and Amulet. Weapon Master’s Aspect Utility Your Weapon Mastery Skills have an extra Charge. Lucky Hit: By damaging an enemy with a Weapon Mastery Skill, you have up to a 32 to 50 percent chance to Stun them for a few seconds. Pants, Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, Amulet, Gloves, and Boots. Windlasher Aspect Offensive By casting Double Swing twice in under two seconds, you create a Dust Devil that deals additional damage to enemies behind the targeted enemy. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Amulet, and Ring.

Even though these are Barbarian-only Legendary Aspects, there are also General Legendary Aspects that all classes can use. You may find some you can use, depending on your build, and even plug in over the Barbarian options.

For classes, these are all 31 Barbarian-only Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4.

