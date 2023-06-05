Gems are a crucial part of any Diablo 4 build. The shiny object adds attributes to weapons, armor, and jewelry that can enhance existing skills or add a splash of another attribute. While all gems add positive changes to equipment, some are best suited for specific classes.

As a Barbarian main myself, I have found three gems that have stood out head and shoulders above the rest in terms of efficiency. I’d definitely recommend adding them to your equipment as soon as possible.

What are the best gems for Barbarians in Diablo 4?

Emerald

Emeralds should be the first choice for Barbarians. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Emeralds are arguably the best choice for Barbarians, in my opinion. Even more so when placed in a piece of armor. The reason is that it adds +28 Thorns, which builds on the skill that is present in most Barbarian builds.

You can also place it in weapons and jewelry, but the effects it adds aren’t the best for this class, so I’d advise against it. Put it in a piece of armor instead. I opted for the chest piece and leggings.

Ruby

The life bonus provided by rubies shouldn’t be ignored. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’d also recommend plugging a ruby into your armor for its 2.5 percent maximum life boost. This is slightly less effective than the Thorns increase from Emeralds, but it has still managed to keep me alive in intense fights. Barbarians often take the most damage in their party, so don’t be afraid to throw a Ruby in your equipment for an extra boost.

Skull

Skulls can be slotted in almost any build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The skull gem is a jack of all trades and doesn’t precisely synergize with most Barbarian builds. But plugging it into a piece of jewelry adds 125 armor, which can help players stay alive and take more damage. A skull can also be used on a weapon for +5 life on a kill, but don’t rely on this to keep you alive.

Don’t worry about being stuck with a gem in a specific item in Diablo 4 either. Visit a Jeweler to remove the gem or a Blacksmith to salvage an item to retrieve it.

