One of the more exciting rewards from the Diablo 4 Season Two Battle Pass is effects allowing you to change the look of your Town Portal. However, it can be tricky if you aren’t sure how to change it, where to go, or even how to get the effects.

How to change your Town Portal in Diablo 4, explained

If you have a Town Portal cosmetic in Diablo 4, you can change it in the effects tab in your Wardrobe, where you go to change all of your cosmetics and appearances in Diablo 4. But if you’ve never used a cosmetic before, follow these easy steps:

Navigate to a Wardrobe in any major town. The map icon is a wardrobe. Select the Wardrobe. Tab to the Effects section and then to the Town Portals section

There are only three Town Portal effects you can get in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Choose your Town Portal effect and select Apply.

If you ever want to change it, you can follow these steps and select a new effect or choose the default Town Portal.

How to get Town Portal effects in Diablo 4

It takes a lot of work to get the free Town Portal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Diablo 4 Season Two: Season of Blood, there’s only one way to get Town Portal effects: the Battle Pass.

If you own the basic Battle Pass, you can get one free Town Portal effect, and if you own the Premium Battle Pass, you can get two more Town Portal effects.

These Town Portal effects can be obtained from the following Battle Pass Tiers:

Bloodborne Byway: Battle Pass Level 13 (Premium) Light’s Passage: Battle Pass Level 49 (Free) Corridor of Light: Battle Pass Level 85 (Premium)

These effects are a fun way to show your flair as you teleport around the Sanctuary. If you don’t have the Premium Battle Pass or haven’t hit level 49, getting these Town Portals can be difficult.

I like to wait until I’ve hit at least tier 75 before buying the Premium Battle Pass in case I buy it and don’t have a lot of opportunities to play Diablo 4. This way, I don’t feel like I’m wasting money if I don’t get time to play as much as I’d like, and it gives me more of an incentive to play.