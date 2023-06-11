In Diablo 4, you will face several elites and bosses while progressing through the campaign, and Brol, the Tyrant King is one of them. Brol is one of the most challenging bosses you’ll fight during a story quest in Act Three, and his attack style is quite similar to the Butcher. This is one of the strongest, tankiest melee bosses in Diablo 4, and you need a proper strategy to outsmart him in the fight.

After dying a couple of times against Brol, I switched tactics and launched a rage-fueled bombastic offensive to demolish the boss. Eventually, after dying another time, I got a better reading of Brol’s attack moves and started dodging much more effortlessly.

In the end, defeating Brol after a few attempts was worth it as now you’ll know how to cheese the boss on your first try without making the mistakes I made.

Here’s what you need to know before heading in to fight Brol, the Tyrant King in Diablo 4.

Where to Find Brol Tyrant King Boss in Diablo 4

Brol is located inside the Temple of the Primes. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Dipanjan Be on guard while visiting the Altar in the Temple of the Primes. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You will come across Brol, the Tyrant King in the Descent Into Flame main story quest in Act Three of Diablo 4. During this story quest, you must visit the Temple of the Primes in the Chambatar Ridge area located east of the Fate’s Retreat Waypoint. Inside the Temple of Primes, you’ll face off against Brol at the Altar of Sacrifice. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see the exact location of this dungeon.

As you make your way through to the Altar of Sacrifice, you’ll come across several weaker enemies. It is best to avoid them and push forward to the quest area, but you can always eliminate them to get some loot. After a brief cutscene, you will walk inside the Altar of Sacrifice room to face Brol, the Tyrant King.

How to Beat Brol, the Tyrant King in Diablo 4

Start fighting Brol close-range to deal maximum damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Brol, the Tyrant King is a tricky boss to defeat, as this enemy is strong and fast at the same time. Running around the arena in circles and dealing damage only at openings might seem like a good strategy at first, but the boss will eventually chase you down. The best strategy to use against this boss is an all-out assault.

Ideally, use your ultimate early on to deal a massive amount of damage to begin the engagement. This way, you might get a chance to use your ultimate once again before the fight ends. Brol has four health markers, and you’ll get potion drops mid-fight each time his health falls down by 25 percent. The boss also summons a bunch of smaller enemies at each health marker, and I’d recommend isolating them by running away from the boss.

The smaller enemies will naturally chase behind your character, giving you enough time to wipe them out with a few strikes or with a powerful area attack. Keep in mind that while attacking the weaker minions, Brol will charge at your character, so always have an escape strategy. If you have crowd control abilities use them to immobilize the smaller troops.

Remain calm when Brol is down to the last health marker, and try your best to dispatch the smaller enemies with attacks that have shorter cooldowns. Keep up the pressure by combining close-range strikes with your powerful area damage attacks. The best way to defeat Brol requires you to consistently deal damage to the boss. Try to preserve your potions, as you will need them towards the end of the fight.

Brol, the Tyrant King attack moves in Diablo 4

Brol, the Tyrant King has a few moves you need to be mindful of, and knowing how to counter them beforehand will give you an upper hand in the boss fight. Brol carries two massive swords, which he swings and slams on the ground to deal damage. Likewise, he lunges forward with a swift dash that can displace your character.

Slam – Brol moves forward and slams his swords down on the ground. This attack deals area damage, and you’ll be able to see the strike radius marked by a white circle.

– Brol moves forward and slams his swords down on the ground. This attack deals area damage, and you’ll be able to see the strike radius marked by a white circle. Dash – Brol charges forward, lunging at the player before ending the move with a rapid slash attack to deal a significant amount of damage.

– Brol charges forward, lunging at the player before ending the move with a rapid slash attack to deal a significant amount of damage. Swing – Brol swings his swords around twice in a slashing motion to damage the player.

– Brol swings his swords around twice in a slashing motion to damage the player. Minion Summon – Brol calls forth a band of weaker enemies that charge at the player, following them around the boss fight arena.

Brol, the Tyrant King boss loot drop in Diablo 4

The Descent to the Flames quest is concluded with Brol’s defeat. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Brol, the Tyrant King is one of the bosses you must fight during the campaign missions in Act Three, and you’ll be rewarded with some great loot after defeating him. I got a Legendary ring, and a Rare leg armor after defeating Brol, but you might get something other entirely.

Usually, one Legendary and one Rare item are guaranteed from this boss fight, but the items would be random. Additionally, you will always be rewarded with gold and tons of XP. Defeating Brol also completes the Descent Into Flame quest, allowing you to move ahead in the main story.

