All Necromancer Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 and where to find them

Diablo 4 offers several ways for players to enhance their stats, gear, and skills through Legendary Aspects. While General Legendary Aspects are available for all classes, there are also Legendary Aspects tailored specifically to Necromancers.

Necromancers have various popular builds, like the Bone Spear or Sever Shadow, which means there are several Aspects that are best for each build, as well as ones suitable for all Necromancers.

These are all the Necromancer Legendary Aspects and where to find them in Diablo 4.

All Dungeon-based Legendary Aspects for Necromancers in Diablo 4

To bolster your stats and gear as a Necromancer, you may need effects like enhanced critical strike damage or enhanced shadow damage. For the most part, there are Legendary Aspects in The Sanctuary that will suit your needs, but there are only 20 dungeon-based Legendary Aspects Necromancers can obtain.

In the table below, we’ve listed all the Necromancer Legendary Aspects you can find in dungeons, their Categories, Effects, where they can be found, and which equipment they can be imprinted or applied on. All numbers in the table correspond with the markers on the map.

Collecting all Legendary Aspects will take you across The Sanctuary. Screenshot by Dot Esports via MapGenie. Remixed by Dot Esports

Map Number Aspect Name Category Aspect Effects Can be applied to: Aspect Dungeon Location 1 Aspect of Bursting Bones Offensive When a part of Bone Prison is either destroyed or expires, it will deal an additional 18 to 25 damage in the area around it. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. Path of the Blind, Khargai Crags, Dry Steppes 2 Aspect of Empowering Reaper Offensive Critical Strikes from Sever will have a 10 to 20 percent chance to create a pool of Blight under the targeted enemy. This will deal 20 to 60 percent additional, but this effect can only happen once every few seconds. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. Flooded Depths, Hope’s Light, Scosglen 3 Aspect of Grasping Veins Offensive You’ll get 10 to 20 percent more of a Critical Strike Chance for six seconds after you’ve cast Corpse Tendrils. You will then deal an additional 30 to 60 percent Critical Strike Damage to all enemies who Corpse Tendrils have damaged. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. Corrupted Grotto, Ragged Coastline, Kehjistan 4 Aspect of Plunging Darkness Offensive Bone Prison will now spawn a pool of Blight, dealing 50 to 100 percent additional damage over six seconds. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. Rimescar Cavern, Malnok, Fractured Peaks 5 Aspect of Potent Blood Resource When you’re at total health, your Blood Orbs grant 10 to 20 Essence. Ring Betrayer’s Row, The Accursed Wastes, Dry Steppes 6 Aspect of Reanimation Offensive Your Summoned Skeletons gain additional damage when they’re alive after 10 seconds, up to 20 to 30 percent. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. Aldurwood, The Shrouded Moors, Scosglen 7 Aspect of Swelling Curse Offensive Bone Spirit will now deal more damage based on how far it travels, up to 15 to 25 percent. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. Hive, Highland Wilds, Scosglen 8 Aspect of the Damned Offensive You’ll now deal 30 to 40 percent increased Shadow Damage to your enemies afflicted by Decrepify and Iron Maiden. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. Uldur’s Cave, Ragged, Coastline, Kehjistan 9 Aspect of Torment Resource Your Critical Strikes with Bone Skills will now increase your Essence Regeneration by 20 to 30 percent for 20 to 30 seconds. Rings. Black Asylum, Frigid Expanse, Fractured Peaks 10 Blighted Aspect Offensive You will deal 50 to 120 percent more damage for six seconds once Shadowblight damages enemies 10 times. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. Akkhan’s Grasp, Ruins of Rakhat Keep, Hawezar 11 Blood Seeker’s Aspect Offensive Blood Lance will now deal 15 to 25 percent more damage to its primary target for every lanced enemy. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. Mercy’s Reach, Sarkova Pass, Fractured Peaks 12 Blood-bathed Aspect Offensive After a short while, Blood Surge’s nova will echo again, dealing 60 to 70 percent less damage. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. Hoarfrost Demise, Seat of the Heavens, Fractured Peaks 13 Fastblood Aspect Resource Blood Orbs will now reduce your Ultimate’s Cooldown by up to one second. Rings. Iron Hold, Ruins of Rakhat Keep, Hawezar 14 Flesh-Rending Aspect Resource When Decompose spawns a Corpse, you’ll get 10 to 20 Essence. Rings. Nostrava Deepwood, The Pallid Glade, Fractured Peaks 15 Hulking Aspect Resource Your Golem will have a one to four percent chance to reduce its active Cooldown by two seconds. There’s also up to a two percent chance of spawning a Corpse whenever it damages an enemy with regular attacks. Rings. Sepulcher of the Forsworn, Altar of Ruin, Kehjistan 16 Requiem Aspect Resource You’ll get three to five Maximum Essence for every active Minion. Rings. Vault of the Forsaken, Wailing Hills, Scosglen 17 Sacrificial Aspect Offensive Your Sacrifice bonuses will increase by 15 to 25 percent. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. Ruins of Eridu, Toxic Fens, Hawezar 18 Splintering Aspect Offensive Bone Spear’s primary attack will make hit enemies beyond the first one Vulnerable for up to 2.5 seconds. Bone Shards from your Bone Spear will now deal 50 to 100 percent more damage to Vulnerable enemies—and they’ll pierce them. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. Guulrahn Slums, Jakha Basin, Dry Steppes 19 Torturous Aspect Utility As soon as they’ve dealt direct damage, enemies that have been afflicted by your Iron Maiden have a 15 to 25 percent chance to be Stunned for a second once. Shield, Helm, Chest, Amulet, Gloves, and Boots. Deserted Underpass, Caldeum, Kehjistan 20 Unyielding Commander’s Aspect Offensive When Army of the Dead is active, your Minions gain 70 to 100 percent Attack Speed. They’ll also take up to 90 percent reduced damage. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. Faceless Shrine, Forsaken Coast, Hawezar

With 20 dungeon-based Legendary Aspects, there are several options for you to choose from. When deciding on Legendary Aspects for my Necromancer, I went with those that increased my Bone skills or provided me with additional critical strike damage.

However, if you’ve gone with the Sever Shadow build, you may prefer to get the Blighted Aspect, which will give your Key Passive that extra oomph you’re looking for. And there are many others suited to this and other popular builds.

All Drop-based Necromancer Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4

Although there are guaranteed Legendary Aspects you can obtain from dungeons, so long as you complete them, there are also Legendary Aspects you can get from drops. And these Aspects are already applied to an item.

As they’re drop-based, you aren’t guaranteed to get them. But they can appear in dungeons, events, or even from the equipment you purchase from the Purveyor of Curosoties with your Murmuring Obols. But these are all the Necromancer Legendary Aspects you can potentially get from drops.

Aspect Name Category Aspect Effect Can be found on: Aspect of Decay Offensive Every time the Key Passive, Shadowblight, damages enemies, it increases the next Shadowblight by 20 to 40 percent if it’s within 10 seconds. And this can stack up to five times. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Amulets, and Rings.

Aspect of Explosive Mist Offensive Blood Mist will now trigger Corpse Explosion on the surrounding Corpses. And when Blood Mist detonates a Corpse, its Cooldown will be reduced by 0.2 to 0.5 seconds. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. Aspect of Exposed Flesh Resource Lucky Hit: There’s up to a 10 percent chance to regenerate 30 to 50 Essence when hitting an enemy that’s Vulnerable with Bone skills. Ring Aspect of Frenzied Dead Offensive Every time your Summoned Minion damages an enemy, they’ll gain 10 to 14 percent attack speed for a few seconds. And this stacks up to 20 to 42 percent. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. Aspect of Hardened Bones Defensive When you have seven or more Minions, they’ll gain 15 to 20 percent more Damage Reduction. Shield, Helm, Chest, Pants, and Amulet. Aspect of Hungry Blood Offensive When Blood Lance hits a lanced enemy, there’s a 10 to 20 percent chance that another Blood Lance will shoot at a nearby enemy. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. Aspect of Rathma’s Chosen Offensive When your Blood Skills become Overpowered, you’ll get 20 to 50 percent Attack Speed for four seconds. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. Aspect of Serration Offensive The Key Passive, Ossified, will increase the Critical Strike Damage of your Bone Skills by one percent for every Essence above 50, which stacks up to 30 to 40 percent. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. Aspect of Shielding Storm Defensive Every time your Bone Storm damages an enemy, you’ll get a Barrier equaling two to five percent of your base health for 10 seconds. Shield, Helm, Chest, Pants, and Amulet. Aspect of the Embalmer Defensive By consuming a Corpse, you’ll gain a 20 to 30 percent chance to spawn a Blood Orb. Shield, Helm, Chest, Pants, and Amulet. Aspect of the Void Utility When spawned, Blight’s defiled area will now pull surrounding enemies into it. Shield, Helm, Chest, Amulet, Gloves, and Boots. Aspect of Ultimate Shadow Offensive Both Bone Storm and Blood Wave will also become Darkness Skills. So, they’ll deal Shadow damage and get bonus effects. Enemies damaged by Bone Storm give additional Shadow damage over two seconds. And Blood Wave desecrates its traveled ground and deals additional Shadow damage over a few seconds. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. Aspect of Untimely Death Offensive For every percent of your total health you heal, over 100 percent will grant you a 0.5 percent bonus Overpower damage. This only applies to your next Overpowering attack and stacks up to a bonus of 20 to 60 percent. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. Blood Getter’s Aspect Utility The maximum number of Skeletal Warriors is increased by two. Shield, Helm, Chest, Amulet, Gloves, and Boots. Blood-soaked Aspect Offensive Blood Mist will leave a trail lasting for four seconds, dealing additional Shadow damage every second to your enemies standing in it. And your movement speed isn’t reduced while the mist is active. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. Cadaverous Aspect Offensive Consuming a Corpse will increase your next Core Skill’s damage by five to 10 percent. And this stacks up to 25 to 50 percent. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. Coldbringer’s Aspect Utility Every 10 seconds, your Cold Skeletal Mages will cast a blizzard, dealing additional Cold damage. And it will continuously Chill enemies for eight percent over six seconds. Shield, Helm, Chest, Amulet, Gloves, and Boots. Osseous Gale Aspect Offensive Bone Storm consumes up to eight Corpses, increasing its duration by up to four to eight seconds. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. Rotting Aspect Offensive Decompose can chain up to two extra targets. And when Decompose spawns a Corpse, it’ll have a 30 to 60 percent chance to spawn it under all the afflicted targets. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. Tidal Aspect Offensive Blood Wave will now fire two more waves, each dealing 50 to 60 percent less damage than the previous one. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. Viscous Aspect Utility The maximum number of your Skeletal Mages is increased by two. Shield, Helm, Chest, Amulet, Gloves, and Boots.



With 20 dungeon-based Legendary Aspects and 21 drop-based ones, Necromancers have many options for selecting a Legendary Aspect that suits their build—so long as you don’t mind completing dungeons or testing your luck.

These are all the Necromancer Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 and where to find them. This article will be updated should any future update add any new Aspects to the game.

