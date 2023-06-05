Best Aspects for Necromancers in Diablo 4

Aspects are an integral part of any build in Diablo 4, and while there are quite a few Necromancer Aspects, only a handful are the best for this class.

You may also need to travel across the Sanctuary map to get these Aspects, but they’re worth the trek. Here are the best Necromancer Aspects, where to find them, their abilities, and which gear they can be applied to.

Diablo 4: Best Necromancers Aspects

Diablo 4 has 20 Necromancer-only Aspects, with each offering different bonuses or special abilities to help you increase your damage, survivability, or skills. There are seven Necromancer Aspects that I highly recommend, as they’re very necessary for all the most common and best Necromancer builds right now.

Name of Aspect Aspect Location Aspect Abilities Can be applied to: Aspect of Torment Frigid Expanse, Fractured Peaks Critical Strikes with any of your Bone Skills increase your Essence Regeneration for four seconds by 20 percent. Ring Aspect of Swelling Curse Highland Wilds, Scosglen Bone Spirit deals increased damage based on distance traveled, up to a certain percentage. Amulet, Weapon (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring Sacrificial Aspect Toxic Fens, Hawezar Your Sacrifice bonuses are increased by 15 percent. Amulet, Weapon (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring Fastblood Aspect Ruins of Rakhat Keep, Hawezar Your Blood Orbs reduce your Ultimate’s cooldown by a small amount. Ring Blood Seeker’s Aspect Sarkova Pass, Fractured Peaks Blood Lance deals an additional 15 percent damage to the primary target per lanced enemy. Amulet, Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Glove, Ring Aspect of Grasping Veins Ragged Coastline, Kehjistan Gain a 10 percent increase to your Critical Strike Chance for a few seconds when you cast Corpse Tendrils. You’ll also gain an additional 30 percent crit strike damage to all enemies damaged by Corpse Tendrils. Amulet, Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Glove, Ring Unyielding Commander’s Aspect Forsaken Coast, Hawezar While Army of the Dead is active, your Minions gain, at minimum, 70 percent Attack Speed and take 90 percent less damage. Amulet, Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Glove, Ring

So, depending on your Necromancer build, you’ll find these are the best Aspects, especially if you’ve gone with the following:

The Bone Spear or Bone Spirit route is an excellent end-game build option, and the build I’ve gone for my Necromancer, so you’ll want the Aspect of Torment or Aspect of Swelling Curse.

The sacrificial minion route. The Sacrificial Aspect is excellent, as you’ll want to increase your minions and Golems’ sacrifice bonuses. But if you’ve kept them, Unyielding Commander’s Aspect is a perfect choice for your Army of the Dead.

The vampiric build. You’ll want to increase the damage of your Blood Lance with Blood Seeker’s Aspect or Fastblood Aspect, which reduces your Ultimate’s cooldown.

It should be noted some Legendary items have ultra-rate Aspects, like Aspect of Explosive Mist, that drop at random, meaning you can’t get these Aspects by completing a dungeon. So, getting them can be a challenge and is heavily luck-based. They’re worth trying to farm for via drops or by trying your luck at the Purveyor of Curiosities—but this is something you should do in the late game when you have a better chance at higher-grade gear.

Once you’ve got your Aspect, head to an Occultist in any major town and apply the Aspect to your rare or Legendary item.

Although you can find many Necromancer Aspects through dungeons or loot drops, these are currently the best Aspects for Necromancers in Diablo.

