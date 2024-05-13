Diablo 4 season 4 Loot Reborn countdown: Exact start time and date

A new season is dawning in Diablo 4, with the highlight of the new content being the long-awaited loot overhaul.

Recommended Videos

Diablo 4 is rapidly approaching its first birthday and there’s no end in sight for the content, with the fourth season introducing a wealth of changes including revised loot, better Helltide experiences, and a seasonal campaign to play through.

Players have already had the chance to experience the new changes in the Public Test Realm, which may not return this season, and the feedback has been positive—which should lure returning players back into the mix.

The countdown to Diablo 4 season 4 is now well and truly on—and you can find out exactly how long is left to wait here.

Diablo 4 season 4 release time and date

New goodies! Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Diablo 4 season four begins on May 14 and will receive a global release, meaning the time of day you can jump into the action depends on where you are in the world.

Diablo 4’s Loot Reborn starts at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST/3am AEST (May 15) and the servers will go down for maintenance ahead of the release. If you want to know exactly how many hours are left to wait, check out the countdown below.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 1 : 0 7 : 1 9 : 2 7

As usual, you have to create a new character to access the seasonal content in Diablo 4, and characters from the previous season will be transferred to the Eternal Realm. All items collected, including the Seasonal stash, will also be transferred.

Seasons in Diablo 4 are introduced quarterly, on average, so you can expect season four to last until around late August/early September. Blizzard will confirm the exact length of the seasons at a later date.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more