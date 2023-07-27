Diablo 4 players wish they could actually beat the World Boss

Diablo 4 players have been sharing their frustration about the World Boss format and wish they could actually be there to beat the world boss.

There are three World Bosses in Diablo 4 for players to tackle in the form of Ashava the Pestilent, Wandering Death, and Avarice the Gold Cursed.

Up to 12 players can tackle the World Boss in a group, with a 15-minute window provided to slay the behemoth, but the most important mechanic is the spawn times.

On average, a World Boss spawns in Diablo 4 occur roughly every six-to-eight hours, meaning there are up to four World Bosses on any given day, but the timeframe makes it difficult to fit into everyday life.

One player on Reddit shared their frustration about the mechanic that leaves them only able to fight World Bosses on the weekend due to working in the week and needing to sleep for work the next day.

The July 26 post struck a chord with the community, receiving over 1,000 upvotes and over 400 comments, who shared similar frustrations and suggested alternative ways for World Bosses to work.

A popular idea was for World Bosses to spawn more frequently but for the chest you receive once the World Boss is defeated to be restricted to only be opened one or two times a day.

Comparisons were made to Helltides in Diablo 4, which last for an hour and then are off for the next 75 minutes before starting again, with many players wanting a similar format for World Bosses.

Restricting the playerbase seems counterproductive, as it locks the casual fan out of what should be a fun piece of content.

