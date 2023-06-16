Diablo 4 players may have found the cure for server lag, but it comes with a cost

Diablo 4 players have figured out that disabling crossplay will result in a more stable server connection.

A Reddit post declaring this was swarmed with technical advice including calls to turn off hardware acceleration to fix stuttering issues, while also making the game load a little more smoothly from zone to zone.

Another post suggested turning off cross-network communications too to make sure you’re not connected to any crossplay servers and will only be connected to the dedicated PC ones. However, another Redditor pointed out that even though they turned both cross-network options off, yellow text appears showing that it’s still enabled, hinting that this might be a game issue.

Obviously, disabling these options will only connect you to the dedicated PC servers, significantly reducing the number of people you see out and about in the overworld. If your region has a lot of console players, it’s safe to say you’re going to lose a significant amount of interaction with them.

How to turn off crossplay in Diablo 4

How to turn off cross-network play in Diablo 4. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To turn off crossplay in Diablo 4, press escape to open the main menu. Then, click on options. Once the options menu is open, click on social and you should be able to see Cross Network at the very top. Simply tick off the boxes for Cross-Network Play and Cross-Network Communications.

Ultimately, these so-called “fixes” are band-aid solutions. It will still be up to the dev team to develop actual fixes so that players don’t need to dive into the settings to check which ones to disable just to have a smooth experience with the game.

Hopefully, there are still optimizations coming to the game enabling us to fully enjoy it.

