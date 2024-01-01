All Diablo 4 Mount Trophies

Ride your mount in style.

The smoldering Brimstone Mount in Diablo 4, showing a lava effect.
If you’re playing Diablo 4, you likely have a mount already. While you can get different mount skins, you can also pick what you put on your mount to give it a bit more personality. These are all the mount trophies available in Diablo 4.

What do Mount Trophies do in Diablo 4?

Man in silver armor sitting atop a black horse in silver armor in Diablo 4
Nothing. Mount trophies in Diablo 4 have no practical use. They are merely badges of honor to highlight that you’ve completed a challenge or a feat. Of course, some mount trophies can be bought or earned by progressing through the Battle Pass. In my opinion, the coolest ones are those you earn from simply playing the game and completing challenges, and I will focus on those in this list.

All Diablo 4 Mount Trophies

The following list contains all mount trophies you can earn from playing the game. The list does not include shop or battle pass mount trophies.

Challenge Mount trophies

You get these mount trophies by finishing challenges or by defeating specific world bosses and Uber Bosses.

Mount TrophyHow to get
Ashava’s Bone FragmentDefeat Ashava the Pestilent world boss
Avarice’s Gilded HornDefeat Avarice the Gold-Cursed world boss
Binding the Fell SteedDefeat The Beast in Ice Uber boss
Bone-Caged HeartDefeat the Wandering Death world boss
Buther’s Trophy CleaverDefeat the Butcher
Decaying Shaman’s SkullComplete the World Boss Slayer Challenge
Elemental HeartComplete the Trophy Hunter Challenge
Flesh-weld RodDefeat Varshan the Consumed Uber Boss
Triune Blood FontComplete the Master Potion Brewer Challenge
Trade Consortium StrongboxComplete the Altar of Lilith Collector Challenge
Skull TorchAlso Drops from defeating The Best in Ice
Lamplighter’s Lantern-StaffComplete the Echo Destroyer challenge
Iron reliquaryComplete Seasoned Paragon Challenge
Hoardric TomeComplete the World Event Master Challenge
Gruesome BannerComplete the Enemy of the Sanctuary Challenge

PvP Mount trophies

All five classes battling a horde of enemies in Diablo 4
If you want to show off how many players you’ve killed in Diablo 4, these are trophies for you.

Mount TrophyHow to get
Assassin’s SatchelKill players in Fields of Hatred
Crest of RathmaKill players in Fields of Hatred
Bloody Warlor’s WarningBuy it for 75,000 Red Dust
Brutal Wizard’s StandardBuy it for 30,000 Red Dust
Cruel Assassin’s SaddlebagBuy it for 30,000 Red Dust
Dark Knight’s StrongboxBuy it for 30,000 Red Dust
Demonic Warlor’s WindchimesBuy it for 75,000 Red Dust

World Drop Mount trophies

These trophies can be found around the world by looting caches and specific monsters

Mount TrophyHow to get
Beast’s Skull TrophyComplete Nightmare Dungeons or kill beast-like monsters
Dark BannerCan drop from Fractured Peaks events
Elder Druid’s TotemCan be found in Tree of Whispers caches
Shield of Mount ArreatLoot from Treasure Goblins
Signal HornLoot from treasure chests in Kehjistan
Steppe Fetish MaskCan be found in treasure chests in Dry Steppes
Witch’s Travel-TotemCan be found in treasure chests in Hawezar

Will more mount trophies be added to Diablo 4?

week three diablo 4 twitch drop: druid
Yes, more trophies will be added to the game as it continues receiving patches and seasons. In fact, each season brings its own set of limited-time-only mount trophies. As mentioned before, the trophies won’t make your Diablo 4 character any more or less powerful, but they can help you stand out. Have fun hunting for the mount trophies.

