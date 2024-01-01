If you’re playing Diablo 4, you likely have a mount already. While you can get different mount skins, you can also pick what you put on your mount to give it a bit more personality. These are all the mount trophies available in Diablo 4.

What do Mount Trophies do in Diablo 4?

Give your mount some personality | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Nothing. Mount trophies in Diablo 4 have no practical use. They are merely badges of honor to highlight that you’ve completed a challenge or a feat. Of course, some mount trophies can be bought or earned by progressing through the Battle Pass. In my opinion, the coolest ones are those you earn from simply playing the game and completing challenges, and I will focus on those in this list.

All Diablo 4 Mount Trophies

The following list contains all mount trophies you can earn from playing the game. The list does not include shop or battle pass mount trophies.

Challenge Mount trophies

You get these mount trophies by finishing challenges or by defeating specific world bosses and Uber Bosses.

Mount Trophy How to get Ashava’s Bone Fragment Defeat Ashava the Pestilent world boss Avarice’s Gilded Horn Defeat Avarice the Gold-Cursed world boss Binding the Fell Steed Defeat The Beast in Ice Uber boss Bone-Caged Heart Defeat the Wandering Death world boss Buther’s Trophy Cleaver Defeat the Butcher Decaying Shaman’s Skull Complete the World Boss Slayer Challenge Elemental Heart Complete the Trophy Hunter Challenge Flesh-weld Rod Defeat Varshan the Consumed Uber Boss Triune Blood Font Complete the Master Potion Brewer Challenge Trade Consortium Strongbox Complete the Altar of Lilith Collector Challenge Skull Torch Also Drops from defeating The Best in Ice Lamplighter’s Lantern-Staff Complete the Echo Destroyer challenge Iron reliquary Complete Seasoned Paragon Challenge Hoardric Tome Complete the World Event Master Challenge Gruesome Banner Complete the Enemy of the Sanctuary Challenge

PvP Mount trophies

PvP in Diablo 4 | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you want to show off how many players you’ve killed in Diablo 4, these are trophies for you.

Mount Trophy How to get Assassin’s Satchel Kill players in Fields of Hatred Crest of Rathma Kill players in Fields of Hatred Bloody Warlor’s Warning Buy it for 75,000 Red Dust Brutal Wizard’s Standard Buy it for 30,000 Red Dust Cruel Assassin’s Saddlebag Buy it for 30,000 Red Dust Dark Knight’s Strongbox Buy it for 30,000 Red Dust Demonic Warlor’s Windchimes Buy it for 75,000 Red Dust

World Drop Mount trophies

These trophies can be found around the world by looting caches and specific monsters

Mount Trophy How to get Beast’s Skull Trophy Complete Nightmare Dungeons or kill beast-like monsters Dark Banner Can drop from Fractured Peaks events Elder Druid’s Totem Can be found in Tree of Whispers caches Shield of Mount Arreat Loot from Treasure Goblins Signal Horn Loot from treasure chests in Kehjistan Steppe Fetish Mask Can be found in treasure chests in Dry Steppes Witch’s Travel-Totem Can be found in treasure chests in Hawezar

Will more mount trophies be added to Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 Twitch drops might have mount trophies | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Yes, more trophies will be added to the game as it continues receiving patches and seasons. In fact, each season brings its own set of limited-time-only mount trophies. As mentioned before, the trophies won’t make your Diablo 4 character any more or less powerful, but they can help you stand out. Have fun hunting for the mount trophies.