Earning Red Dust PvP Rewards in Diablo 4, explained

If you’re like me, you’re probably always on the hunt for new ways to make your Diablo 4 character stronger. It’s even more important if you’re looking to step into the hectic world of PvP to take on other players. One of the best ways to do that is by using Red Dust. This special currency is a key part of the PvP system, and it’s your ticket to some seriously cool rewards. But how do you earn it, and what can you do with it once you’ve got it?

How to earn Red Dust in Diablo 4

Red Dust is earned by collecting Seeds of Hatred from completing events and taking down enemies in PvP zones and converting them into Red Dust at an Altar of Extraction or Purification Ritual.

There’s a catch, though. If you meet your end or leave the zone, you’ll lose any Seeds of Hatred you’ve collected. The more you have, the more you’ll lose, so my advice is to convert them without hoarding too many.

Looting Seeds of Hatred is the place to start. Screenshot via Wowhead

How to convert Seeds of Hatred to Red Dust in Diablo 4

The conversion process is simple. You’ll need to interact with an Altar of Extraction, which takes about 50 seconds to complete. During that time, you’ll have to fend off waves of enemies. But the biggest threat, I found, was all the other players looking to snatch them. Keep your wits about you and be prepared to defend yourself.

The Altar of Extraction is where you go to purify the Seeds of Hatred. Image via Blizzard

How to exchange Red Dust for PvP Rewards in Diablo 4

You can exchange Red Dust for goods at the Cursed Scrolls, Odds and Ends, and Unsavory Oddities vendors in the PvP towns, Alzuuda (Dry Steppes) or Denshar (Kehjistan). The prices and items for sale are the same in either town, so it doesn’t matter which one you choose. Here are some of the things you can get:

Cursed Scrolls: These give you special abilities in PvP areas. For example, the Cursed Scroll of Recklessness increases your movement speed, while the Cursed Scroll of Tranquility reduces the damage you take from players.

These give you special abilities in PvP areas. For example, the Cursed Scroll of Recklessness increases your movement speed, while the Cursed Scroll of Tranquility reduces the damage you take from players. Cosmetics and Mounts: Want to make your character and horse stand out? You can use your Red Dust to buy unique cosmetics and mounts. But be warned, these items can be quite expensive.

Want to make your character and horse stand out? You can use your Red Dust to buy unique cosmetics and mounts. But be warned, these items can be quite expensive. Random Gear Pieces: If you’re feeling lucky, you can spend your Red Dust on random gear pieces. You never know, you might just get something amazing.

Unsavory Oddities is similar to the Purveyor of Curiosities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, there you have it. That’s the lowdown on earning and using Red Dust in Diablo 4’s PvP mode. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a PvP pro or just starting out, the rewards you can earn from it will come in handy.

