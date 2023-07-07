Do nothing and win: Use this Diablo 4 build to become totally indestructible

It can be hard to survive in the brutal world of Diablo 4, especially if you’re playing a melee class like Barbarian. But what if there was a way to survive and thrive while barely lifting a finger? Enter DesMephisto’s incredible and relatively invincible Hardcore Thorns Barbarian build, which they shared on Reddit yesterday.
This build allows you to stand your ground against the toughest enemies while doing virtually nothing. It makes most ranged mobs one-shot themselves as you run by. Others fall pretty quickly too. So, how does it work?
The build focuses on maximizing stats like armor, damage reduction, maximum life, strength, and thorns to turn your character into a brick wall that deflects damage back to enemies. It also uses mechanics like Berserk, Bleed, and Fortified to further increase damage reduction. It’s a simple and effective Barbarian build, but you’ll need to follow it to a tee if you want it to be perfect when you next go charging into battle.
Indestructible Diablo 4 Barbarian build
Skills
- Challenging Shout
- Flay
- Rallying Cry
- Rend
- Steel Grasp
- War Cry
Passives
- Aggressive Resistance
- Defensive Stance
- Imposing Presence
- Martial Vigor
- Outburst
- Pit Fighter
- Thick Skin
- Tough as Nails
Aspects
- Aspect of Disobedience
- Aspect of Limitless Rage
- Aspect of Might
- Aspect of the Expectant
- Aspect of the Protector
- Bold Chieftain
- Death Wish Aspect
- Echoing Fury
- Edgemaster Aspect
- Eluding Aspect
- Ghost Walker Aspect
- Ghostwalker Aspect
- Iron Blood Aspect
- Needleflare Aspect
- Rapid Aspect
This build is an excellent choice for players who want to have the easiest and most relaxing Diablo 4 experience possible.
It was created to make hardcore mode less of a hassle after DesMephisto lost not one but two characters, but it thrives in any mode and makes leveling a breeze.
The feedback from the community so far has been positive. One Diablo 4 player described it as a “fantastic” build and it has even inspired others to begin make the class and follow the plan to see if it’s as effective as people are claiming.