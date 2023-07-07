Do nothing and win: Use this Diablo 4 build to become totally indestructible

It's perfect for those who want less of a challenge.

It can be hard to survive in the brutal world of Diablo 4, especially if you’re playing a melee class like Barbarian. But what if there was a way to survive and thrive while barely lifting a finger? Enter DesMephisto’s incredible and relatively invincible Hardcore Thorns Barbarian build, which they shared on Reddit yesterday.

This build allows you to stand your ground against the toughest enemies while doing virtually nothing. It makes most ranged mobs one-shot themselves as you run by. Others fall pretty quickly too. So, how does it work?

The build focuses on maximizing stats like armor, damage reduction, maximum life, strength, and thorns to turn your character into a brick wall that deflects damage back to enemies. It also uses mechanics like Berserk, Bleed, and Fortified to further increase damage reduction. It’s a simple and effective Barbarian build, but you’ll need to follow it to a tee if you want it to be perfect when you next go charging into battle.

Indestructible Diablo 4 Barbarian build

Skills

Challenging Shout

Flay

Rallying Cry

Rend

Steel Grasp

War Cry

Passives

Aggressive Resistance

Defensive Stance

Imposing Presence

Martial Vigor

Outburst

Pit Fighter

Thick Skin

Tough as Nails

Aspects

Aspect of Disobedience

Aspect of Limitless Rage

Aspect of Might

Aspect of the Expectant

Aspect of the Protector

Bold Chieftain

Death Wish Aspect

Echoing Fury

Edgemaster Aspect

Eluding Aspect

Ghost Walker Aspect

Ghostwalker Aspect

Iron Blood Aspect

Needleflare Aspect

Rapid Aspect

This build is an excellent choice for players who want to have the easiest and most relaxing Diablo 4 experience possible.

It was created to make hardcore mode less of a hassle after DesMephisto lost not one but two characters, but it thrives in any mode and makes leveling a breeze.

The feedback from the community so far has been positive. One Diablo 4 player described it as a “fantastic” build and it has even inspired others to begin make the class and follow the plan to see if it’s as effective as people are claiming.

About the author