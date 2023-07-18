5 tips for completing Diablo 4 campaign quickly before season one

Diablo 4’s first season is on the horizon, meaning players will have a significant amount of new content to enjoy in just a few days. Season one is set to launch on July 20, with the first season patch going live on July 18.

New content is always exciting, but there are a few requirements before you can participate in the seasonal content. One of the requirements is completing the Diablo 4 campaign, which is a tall order, considering it takes 30 to 40 hours to complete.

How to quickly beat the Diablo 4 Campaign

Players that haven’t completed the main quest have a couple of days to grind through the main story, which can be a tedious task. However, there are a few tricks you can use to help grind through the Diablo 4 campaign in time for season one.

Focus on the campaign

The best way to quickly get through the campaign is by focusing solely on the main quests. These quests feature a yellow marker and must be completed to finish the story. There are six acts and an epilogue with dozens of quests, so you’ll need to get started soon if you haven’t completed the story.

It’s easy to get distracted by dungeons, cellars, or side quests scattered around Sanctuary, but these should be ignored until the main quest is finished. You can always go back after the main quest is complete to enjoy the side content. You’ll also unlock a mount in the main quest, making it easier to traverse the map.

Skip cutscenes

The cutscenes are easily one of my favorite parts of Diablo 4. But we’re not worried about that right now; we’re focused on finishing the campaign. So, it’s your best bet to skip all cutscenes in the campaign to save extra time.

Don’t worry, you can always replay the campaign with a different character, or you can enjoy the cutscenes on YouTube when you have extra time.

Use our build guides for your class

Creating a powerful build is crucial for quickly defeating enemies and bosses. Wasting time with an inefficient build can slow your process, so make sure you have the best abilities selected for your character.

Here are the best builds for all five classes in Diablo 4:

Play with a high-level friend

There is no shame in enlisting a more-experienced player to help you grind. High-level players can make it easier to take out groups of enemies, saving precious time in story missions. Players will still earn XP when playing with lower-level characters, so try and get the veteran Diablo player in your group to take pity and carry you through the campaign.

Don’t focus on gear

Gear and weapons will be in constant rotation as you complete the Diablo 4 campaign. There is no point spending too much time focusing on gear before hitting level 50 as you’ll constantly be finding gear that is better suited for your build.

Salvaging or selling all extra items you find during the campaign is your best bet, as you’ll need the gold and materials in the late game. Don’t waste more than a few minutes fiddling with your gear, as you’ll most likely find better stuff in the very next dungeon.

