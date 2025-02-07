Who’s winning the Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine World First dungeon race? Live blog updates, rules, and more

Guardians and gamers everywhere, it’s time to min/max your builds, equip your best loadouts, and get ready for another Destiny 2 race.

After two intense races in 2024, the first competition of 2025 in Destiny 2 is the Sundered Doctrine World First dungeon race. Teams of three Guardians around the globe will queue up at the same time to fly into an old location offering new encounters and puzzles to try and win the title of being a world first champion, forever.

Something is afoot in the old pyramid ship in Savathun’s Throne World. The massive vessel previously led by Rhulk and seen in the Vow of the Disciple raid from The Witch Queen expansion has new tenants in the Dread, The Witness’s army, and they must be stopped. That’s where the Guardians come in.

Let’s lock in and see who’s going to take home the title of World First champions, along with some sweet real life prizes.

Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine dungeon race live blog

Return to Rhulk’s ship. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Feb. 7, 2025, 9:45am CT: Good morning, Guardians. It’s race day, which means it’s time to sit back and enjoy as players bash their heads against the wall trying to fight tough bosses or figure out unique mechanics. Or, you can be the one sweating and bashing. It’s up to you. Either way, we’ll be here posting updates on who’s in the lead for the race all day long until a champion is crowned.

What is Contest Mode in Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine?

Prepare to feel the pain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Contest Mode for Sundered Doctrine, Guardians who enter the dungeon will have their Power level capped at 1995, meaning everything will hurt a lot more than usual as enemies will have a much higher Power, and only the most adept Guardians will come out victorious.

Contest Mode lasts 48 hours long. After that, the Power levels will return to normal.

Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine: Contest Mode rewards

One of a kind. Image via Bungie

The first team to successfully finish the dungeon will win these exclusive trophies pictured above. But there’s also in-game loot for players who finish during Contest Mode, which ends on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 11am CT.

Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine: Contest Mode disabled items

Several items have been banned for the duration of the Sundered Doctrine race for a variety of reasons. If you’re participating, make sure that your loadout has none of these items or features included:

Microcosm.

Auto-Loading Holster Perk.

Class-specific Exotic Glaives. Edge of Concurrence Edge of Action Edge of Intent

Lord of Wolves.

The boost from the ‘Volatile Marksman’ Artifact Mod.

‘Spirit of the Necrotic’ and ‘Spirit of the Filaments’ perks on Warlock’s Solipsism Exotic class item.

How to watch Sundered Doctrine dungeon race

The race to become World First in Sundered Doctrine begins on Feb. 7 at 11am CT. Bungie has partnered with streamers from the community to broadcast and follow along with the race:

Viewers can also follow along with their favorite streamers and competitors by browsing the Destiny 2 Twitch directory to see who’s live, who’s leading the way, and who’s about to topple the endgame activity. The race includes multiple Twitch drops available, so make sure to have your accounts linked when tuning in.

