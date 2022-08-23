Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder is in full swing and the antagonist at the center of the seasonal narrative isn’t exactly a new foe for the Guardian to take down. Eramis, the Kell of House Salvation that was believed to be eternally locked in an icy prison, has broken free and begun to amass a crew of Eliksni pirate lords to seek ancient relics across the Solar System.

Originally imprisoned on the Reef in the Prison of Elders, Eramis escaped with many other powerful Eliksni during the breakout initiated by Variks in the Forsaken expansion.

The Guardian’s first run-in with the Shipstealer was during the secret Zero Hour mission, where they battled against Eramis’ forces to maintain control of the weapon known as Outbreak Perfected. But Eramis and the Guardian didn’t meet face-to-face until Beyond Light, where the Guardian was successful in stopping Eramis and her newly formed House Salvation from harnessing Stasis. Eramis’ failure to defeat the Guardian ultimately led to the Darkness rejecting her, encasing her in the very Stasis she tried to wield.

Frozen in place, reaching out to Europa’s dormant Pyramid ship for salvation, it was believed that Eramis’ fate would remain sealed. Season of Plunder shows that Eramis’ story of revenge against the Traveler for her people isn’t over after all.

How Eramis was defrosted in Season of Plunder

While the true answer behind Eramis’ escape may only be unraveled toward the closing chapters of the seasonal narrative, Bungie has teased what the source behind her freedom may be—and some of the characters have theories as well.

Eramis was awoken at the behest of a “dark benefactor,” one no doubt offering her a second chance at proving herself to be a worthy ally of the Darkness, according to Season of Plunder’s landing page on Bungie’s website. The season’s opening cutscene doesn’t give anything away as to who this benefactor might be, though, with even Eramis herself seeming to not grasp where her sudden shot at freedom has come from.

In the opening mission, upon the Guardian discovering Eramis’ escape, Drifter believes that The Witness—the ever mysterious voice in the darkness—is to blame. It would make sense, seeing the position that Calus now inhabits as a Disciple of The Witness following his pursuit of power over recent seasons. The Witness may see Eramis as another potential Disciple to recruit, one that can aid in replacing Rhulk after his defeat at the hands of the Guardians in the Vow of the Disciple raid.

Until we know the nature of the relics that Eramis is chasing, though, it’s difficult to say where her loyalties lie and what the purpose of her return and her fleet building truly is. All that is truly known is that Eramis is too dangerous of a figurehead, one with a name that Mithrax admits still carries weight even amongst the Eliksni in the Last City, to allow her to build this force of outlaws and pirates.