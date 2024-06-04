When will Destiny 2 be back online for The Final Shape?

Guardians out of the loop might have logged into Destiny 2 today shocked to see a server error message. This is because Bungie’s deployment of the hotly-anticipated The Final Shape expansion has begun.

As a result, many players want to know when they’ll be able to jump in and get started on discovering Prismatic, trying out the new weapons and supers, and hitting the campaign that wraps up a decade of storytelling that spans two games.

Here’s what we know about when Destiny 2‘s servers will be open for The Final Shape.

What time will Destiny 2 servers be back up?

Cayde will be waiting for you in the Pale Heart. Image via Bungie

Destiny 2‘s servers will be back up and running at 12pm CT on June 4 for the launch of The Final Shape. The launch time concludes a 25-hour maintenance downtime to allow players to preload the expansion and for Bungie to prepare servers for opening day.

Here’s a handy countdown timer until the Destiny 2 servers start back up.

Extended downtime Given this is a major expansion, there may be slight delays, issues, or queueing for Destiny 2 players as the launch time approaches.

Until then, you will be unable to log into Destiny 2 as Bungie has already begun deploying The Final Shape to the main server. Once servers go online, expect extra outages for third-party apps and the Destiny 2 API. These outages may last an extra day, so apps like Destiny Item Manager could be down a little longer.

Should extra downtime be needed, Bungie will inform users via its major social media channels, specifically the Bungie Help account on X (formerly Twitter) and the game’s troubleshooting page.

