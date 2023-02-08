What are Firesprites in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has put an end to the late Elemental Wells, at least how most players knew them. In their place, though, players can expect to see a suite of new and existing elemental objects, which will have similar functionalities.

If you’re running a Solar subclass, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to generate Firesprites. These handy elements can give you some buffs and some ability energy, and players who are accustomed to Elemental Wells are bound to find some sort of familiarity with these objects. Firesprites are exclusive to Solar subclasses, though, so don’t expect to generate them on your Void Warlock or your Arc Hunter. You’ll also need some specific pieces of equipment to generate them.

Here’s how to create and use Firesprites in Destiny 2, as well as what effects you’ll get from them.

What do Firesprites do in Destiny 2?

Firesprites are the spiritual successors to Elemental Wells for Solar builds. Generating Firesprites doesn’t require much other than the appropriate mods, and just picking up a Firesprite will grant you grenade energy, as confirmed by Bungie. Like their old counterparts, though, Firesprites can trigger a few useful effects depending on what mods you’re running. This makes them far more valuable than just a source of grenade energy (though that is also valuable enough on its own).

For instance, when using the new Ember of Mercy Solar Fragment, players will receive Restoration upon picking up a Firesprite. This seems to be a post-Lightfall counterpart to Well of Life, which gave players Regeneration if they picked up a Solar Elemental Well. This Restoration buff also activates on top of the grenade energy you’ll receive from picking up the Firesprite. Bungie hasn’t outlined other effects from Firesprite or any mods or Fragments that buff players for picking them up, but there are bound to be more interactions after Lightfall.

How to create Firesprites in Destiny 2

Players can create Firesprites through a series of Fragments. Bungie has updated three Solar Fragments to create Firesprites on a trigger and, depending on how close the overhauled Armor Charge system works, players may also see some armor mods that let them generate Firesprites, like how Elemental Ordnance created Elemental Wells.

Ember of Tempering grants increased Recovery for a short duration after getting a kill with a Solar weapon. In Lightfall, though, activating it will also create a Firesprite. Likewise, Ember of Combustion will create a Firesprite when you kill an enemy with a Solar Super.

Ember of Searing might be the most promising of the three Fragments outlined in the blog post. This Fragment grants melee energy when defeating a Scorched target (with a free +10 Recovery to boot)—and, after Lightfall releases, it will also create a Firesprite. Scorch is a vital and easy-to-access part of Solar 3.0, and it’s also accessible in specific weapons through the Incandescent perk. The overhauled Ember of Searing will allow Solar players to lean even more into monochromatic Solar builds. Bungie is also encouraging players to lean into single-element builds, for instance, by changing up Match Game, and this Fragment is bound to reward players for focusing on Solar.