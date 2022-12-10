The Spire of the Watcher dungeon brought some much-needed novelty to Destiny 2 when it released alongside Season of the Seraph. It’s the first Vex-themed dungeon in Destiny 2, giving players a different enemy to fight against in a dungeon.

It’s also bringing in plenty of loot to chase, including a slew of Tex Mechanica Legendary guns, the first of their kind. Between a Dead Man’s Tale-esque Legendary scout rifle and a breech-loading grenade launcher that shoots two grenades per trigger pull, players have plenty to look out for in Spire of the Watcher.

The armor may not be anything to scoff at either. The gear from the Spire of the Watcher dungeon matches the cowboy aesthetic from the Tex Mechanica guns, making for a unique armor set that will be a perfect fit for any space cowboys in the solar system.

In addition to the unique gear and armor, players can find reissued versions of the Seventh Seraph Carbine (450rpm Kinetic auto rifle) and Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver (180rpm Void hand cannon). These old guns come with new perks, and just like the rest of the Spire of the Watcher weapons, they can roll with Reconstruction and Redirection, perks formerly exclusive to Deep Stone Crypt raid.

Any players who are keen on diving into the Spire of the Watcher dungeon for gear have good news ahead of them, too: while Spire of the Watcher is the Pinnacle dungeon, players can farm it endlessly and they’ll continue to have a shot at loot from that encounter—even if they haven’t obtained it yet. If you want a scout rifle, for instance, you can do the first encounter over and over until you get the weapon or even a better roll. This means players have more than enough chances to get the loot they want.

Of course, to know exactly how to get that one piece of gear you’ve been eyeing or that one weapon you’re curious about, you’ll need to know exactly where it drops. Here is the Spire of the Watcher loot table in Destiny 2, based on our testing and on data from blueberries.gg.

Spire of the Watcher loot table for all encounters

First encounter: Spire Ascent

Long Arm (scout rifle)

Seventh Seraph Carbine (auto rifle)

Terminus Horizon (machine gun)

Helmet

Gauntlets

Leg armor

Second encounter: Akelous, the Siren’s Current

Terminus Horizon

Second Seraph Officer Revolver (hand cannon)

Gauntlets

Chest armor

Class item

Third encounter: Persys, Primordial Ruin