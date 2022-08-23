Pirate crews, an unfrozen Eramis, and ancient treasure awaits in Destiny 2’s next season, Season of Plunder

Destiny 2’s next season—launching later today—is Season of Plunder, an Eliksni pirate-themed romp through space that will have Guardians face an old foe in an unfrozen Eramis as she tries to rally old Eliksni crews across the system.

This information comes from Bungie’s Destiny Showcase broadcast earlier today, where the developers went into detail about what to expect from the seasonal activity and narrative this time around. As players have come to expect, Season of Plunder comes with an arsenal of new weaponry as well. This includes six new legendary weapons, with what appears to be a new SMG, linear fusion rifle, and shotgun being some of the more prominent new additions. There are new Exotics too, including a Blunderbuss-style Fusion Rifle previewed in the showcase.

But it’s new gameplay experiences where Season of Plunder really shines, with three new activities available when it launches. These include a new six-player offensive called Ketchcrash, where Guardians will board an enemy Ketch from their own ship to take down its captain, the Expedition activity where players guide a drill toward buried treasure spots and Pirate Hideout missions, with hordes to loot and bosses to defeat. Taking down Eramis’ fleet will be no easy feat.

Arc 3.0’s arrival will certainly help in your quest as the final of the three Light subclasses receives its rework to fit the Aspects and Fragments system. Aside from the power increase that comes from the passive bonuses that Fragments offer, Hunters are getting a new Arc Super and all three classes are gaining new abilities such as thrusters for the Titan and the return of Blink to the Hunter class for the first time since the original Destiny. There will be a lot of new build potential to work with alongside the seasonal artifact mods and the new suite of weapons available to hunt down.

With Mithrax, Eido, Drifter, and the returning Spider as the Guardian’s central allies in this conflict, Season of Plunder is set to be a chaotic adventure when it goes live today on all platforms.