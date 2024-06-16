Non-Denouement god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Every now and then in Destiny 2, Bungie decides to combine a couple of well-loved perks together on a weapon that sounds absolutely overpowered on paper. The result is a weapon that shoots to the top of players’ must-get lists, and the Non-Denouement bow is one of them.

Non-Denouement is a Precision Frame bow with moderate-to-good values in every stat and can roll with a perk combination that makes it rival some Exotic weapons for power. Here’s the god roll for the Non-Denouement bow in Destiny 2.

What is the Non-Denouement god roll in Destiny 2?

PvE god roll

Column Perk Bowstring Elastic String Arrow Compact Arrow Shaft Trait One Archer’s Tempo

Dragonfly Trait Two Voltshot Origin Trait Collective Purpose

PvP god roll

Column Perk Bowstring Polymer String Arrow Helical Fletching Trait One Archer’s Tempo Trait Two Moving Target Origin Trait Collective Purpose

Let’s not beat around the bush here, we know why you’re here. With Archer’s Tempo and Voltshot, this bow essentially becomes an Exotic not too dissimilar to Trinity Ghoul and is an absolute PvE powerhouse. Get a headshot kill, reload the bow immediately, gain faster draw time, and follow-up kills jolt all nearby enemies—what’s not to like?

An argument could be made for Dragonfly and Voltshot for even more explosions if you don’t mind the draw time, but given it’s a Precision Frame already, a draw speed masterwork might be enough to get by. Otherwise, while there is no shortage of great first-column perks for buildcrafting like Strategist, Archer’s Tempo can’t be beaten with Voltshot.

For PvP, Archer’s Tempo is once again the pick in the first column, but we’re opting for Moving Target in the second for that target acquisition while running. Archer’s Gambit is also a viable pick and can help you land some sick multi-kill chains with the massively reduced draw time.

How to get Non-Denouement in Destiny 2

To get Non-Denouement in Destiny 2, you must complete the Salvation’s Edge raid, introduced with The Final Shape in June 2024. The bow can drop from the first encounter (Substratum), second encounter (Dissipation), or the fourth encounter (Verity) only.

Non-Denouement does have Deepsight activation available and can be dropped with a red border. Dismantling/activating five Deepsight copies of the weapon unlocks its crafting recipe at The Enclave, where you’ll be able to curate the bow with the perks you want. You’ll even be able to enhance these perks for added benefits once the bow has been leveled up.

