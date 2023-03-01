Is Lightfall the last Destiny 2 expansion?

The Lightfall DLC for Destiny 2 has finally released, and players have already dived into the new content to explore everything the update has to offer.

From hitting the power cap once again to trying out new weaponry, there’s lots to do in Lightfall, but players are wondering whether this will be the last time that they will get to enjoy a DLC. Destiny 2 is almost six years old now, and the storyline is slowly closing in on its final stages.

With the endgame steadily approaching, each content release also comes with a certain level of doubt and wonder, as hardcore Destiny 2 fans would rather have their adventures continue forever. But is this the last expansion that Destiny 2 will receive? Or does Bungie have more planned for the beloved looter shooter?

Will Lightfall be the last Destiny 2 DLC?

No, Lightfall is not the last Destiny 2 expansion. Bungie has at least one more DLC in the works that’s planned to release sometime in 2024.

The 2024 DLC, named Final Shape, was teased in August 2021. Bungie informed fans that Final Shape would conclude the Light and Darkness saga, but Destiny 2 “would continue beyond.” This means that when it’s finally time for that final DLC of Destiny 2‘s overarching plot, its release might also mark the beginning of a new era, and potentially another storyline that would take over the Destiny 2 universe.

There aren’t many details regarding what Destiny 2 fans can expect after the existing sage ends, but considering the effort that went into the DLCs over the years, there could be another series of thrilling adventures waiting for them on the other side of the door.