Quicksilver Storm catalyst: What it does and how to get it in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 players who purchased the Lightfall Deluxe Edition have gotten an early taste of the marvelous Quicksilver Storm Exotic auto rifle. While Lightfall owners will only use this weapon when the expansion releases, players who bagged the Deluxe Edition could use this weapon starting in Season of Plunder. But the weapon’s catalyst was a mystery until the release of the Lightfall weapons trailer.

With the official release of Lightfall, Quicksilver Storm can finally take the place it was meant to occupy, and it brings some fitting synergy with the Strand subclasses. This is evidenced by the green projectiles it shoots in the trailer and by the confirmed effect of its catalyst.

The weapons trailer shows Quicksilver Storm firing a barrage of green-tinted bullets, hinting it will likely deal Strand damage. With the addition of Stasis-aligned weapons after Beyond Light, Lightfall seemed bound to bring weapons that deal Strand damage. Bungie confirmed it with the reveal of the Strand-aligned Final Warning Exotic sidearm, and it seems Quicksilver Storm may take the same route—even if the catalyst is not involved.

Here’s what you can expect from the Quicksilver Storm catalyst.

What does the Quicksilver Storm catalyst do in Destiny 2?

The Quicksilver Storm catalyst reinforces the weapon’s synergy with the new Strand element that debuted alongside Lightfall. While the weapon will seemingly already deal Strand damage, the catalyst gives it more room to combine with the new subclass—even if you’re not running Strand.

The Quicksilver Storm catalyst creates Strand-based Tangles when getting a kill using the weapon’s built-in grenade launcher firing mode. Players can grab these Tangles and throw them at enemies, but it’s unclear if that functionality is common to all Tangles. Presumably, Tangles can also be destroyed and deal damage to enemies in a nearby area, based on what appears in the trailer.

In addition to the catalyst’s effect, the possible shift to Strand as an element in Quicksilver Storm also means players could benefit from other synergies in the subclass and from monochromatic builds (at least within the possibilities of doing so with Strand). The subclass could have Aspects or Fragments that benefit from Strand-element kills, and the upcoming Warlock Exotic boots also reveal an interaction from shooting Tangles.

How to get the Quicksilver Storm catalyst in Destiny 2: Lightfall

Bungie has not yet confirmed how to obtain the Quicksilver Storm catalyst, but based entirely on previous Exotics, it’s possible to hazard a guess at how it might be obtainable—but that’s entirely based on speculation.

The Quicksilver Storm catalyst likely won’t follow the model for The Witch Queen’s Osteo Striga, which required players to level the weapon to 10. Since Quicksilver Storm isn’t craftable, though, this principle doesn’t seem to apply. The process for Shadowkeep’s Deathbringer is also an unlikely option. The rocket launcher’s catalyst can drop randomly from playlists, though the catalyst was added to the game years after the Exotic weapon’s release.

The answer might lie in Beyond Light’s No Time to Explain. The weapon itself was obtained by completing the Beyond Light campaign and its catalyst dropped from a separate quest that sent players all over Europa, the destination linked to the expansion. Given Quicksilver Storm’s connection to the expansion and its theme, this could be a solid choice.