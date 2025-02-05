How to watch the Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine world first dungeon race

Destiny 2’s Episode Heresy has begun, putting the Hive pantheon in the spotlight once more. This means Savathun, Xivu Arath, and maybe even Oryx are back to play their darkness games.

Recommended Videos

As part of the new episode’s Act One, a new dungeon has arrived. The difficult, three-person endgame activity will test the strength and wits of Destiny players everywhere, especially those who are participating in the new dungeon’s race.

The dungeon is called Sundered Doctrine, and content creators the world over will be racing to be the first fireteam to finish and win special, unique rewards. Here’s how to tune in to the race and get some rewards of your own, too.

How to watch the Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine dungeon race

Will you be watching or racing? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Destiny 2’s Sundered Doctrine dungeon race will begin on Feb. 7 at 11am CT, and there will be several channels players can watch to follow along with as part of official partnerships with Bungie:

The above channels will be live starting at 9am CT with a pre-show. Viewers will also be able to tune into their favorite streamers who are participating in the race by finding them in Twitch’s Destiny 2 directory. Here, you can find who’s playing and even quickly jump between different perspectives depending on who’s leading the race.

What is Sundered Doctrine in Destiny 2?

Sundered Doctrine is a new endgame dungeon activity in Destiny 2 in Act One of the newest episode, Heresy. In the dungeon, Guardians will enter Savathûn’s Throne World to infiltrate Rhulk’s Pyramid Ship “with reality itself at stake,” where the Dread enemy are working on something nefarious.

How do dungeon races work in Destiny 2?

Tread carefully. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Destiny 2 dungeon or raid races, Contest Mode is enabled for the first 48 hours of the activity’s availability. In Contest Mode, power is required and capped at 1995 to offer the most difficult experience possible for those attempting to clear the dungeon first.

The first team to clear the activity and claim the loot from the final chest after the dungeon’s boss will be crowned victors and claim the spoils. Anyone who finishes the dungeon during Contest Mode will automatically the dungeon’s currently-unknown new exotic weapon, as well.

Sundered Doctrine dungeon race prize

Claim your loot. Image via Bungie

For the first time ever, the first three-person team to complete the dungeon successfully will earn these one-of-a-kind trophies to display wherever they like. Traditionally, Bungie has rewarded special jackets (real-life loot) to wear, so these trophies will be even more special as firsts.

There will also be two emblems to earn via Twitch drops during the race, so even those not competing can get loot. The first, “Trigonic Amber,” can be earned by watching the above channels.

Amber is the color of your energy. Image via Bungie

The second, “Gloaming Dark,” is earned by watching any opted-in Twitch channel between Feb. 7 at 6pm CT and Feb. 11 at 11am CT:

Darkness consumes all. Image via Bungie

If you want to earn the drops, make sure you have your Bungie account linked to your Twitch account and watch the proper channels to be eligible for the rewards.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy